Cool off with the latest $5 Mucho Cocktails™ – NEW All-American Mucho and NEW Blue Bahama Mama

Summer savings can be found at Applebee's now through the Fourth of July with the launch of Applebee's spirited $5 Star-Spangled Sips, made with premium spirits at a price you can't beat!

Applebee's® Salutes Summer with Star-Spangled Sips (Graphic: Business Wire)

Bursting with flavor from sip to shining sip, our NEW All-American Mucho features Tito's Handmade Vodka and frozen lemonade between delicious layers of strawberry and blue raspberry. While the Blue Bahama Mama is a festive take on an American favorite topped with a red, white, and blue sugar rim and made with Captain Morgan, Malibu Coconut, blue curacao. Plus our signature blend of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime.

"These red, white and blue cocktails are as American as baseball and Applebee's," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "And at only $5, they should be a national treasure."

Applebee's Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $5 Star-Spangled Sips To Go at participating locations.* To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee's To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee's mobile app (iOS, Google).

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee's®

As one of the world's largest casual dining brands, Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America's kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it's in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee's franchise and company-operated operations consisted of 1,676 Applebee's restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of March 31, 2022. This number does not include two domestic Applebee's ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and eight Applebee's international ghost kitchens. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. DIN, which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

