Cortexyme Appoints June Bray to its Board of Directors

Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and degenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of June Bray, a pharmaceutical industry veteran and global drug development and regulatory process expert, to the company's Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to welcome a seasoned pharmaceutical and global regulatory expert of June Bray's caliber to our Board of Directors," said David Lamond, chairperson of Cortexyme's Board of Directors. "With more than four decades of pharmaceutical industry experience, we look forward to her valuable contribution and perspective across multiple therapeutic areas."

"I am excited to join Cortexyme's Board of Directors as the company works to efficiently and effectively advance its current clinical stage therapeutics, in addition to expanding its development pipeline in strategic ways," said June Bray. "I look forward to supporting the new leadership team as they work to establish a clear roadmap for driving the company's clinical stage and discovery pipeline, and in the evaluation of new business development opportunities."

To the Cortexyme Board of Directors, Ms. Bray brings more than forty years of extensive U.S. and global regulatory experience in the healthcare industry and a proven track record of successful regulatory interactions with health authorities which have led to the approval of 32 NDAs in the U.S. and multiple international approvals. She most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs and Medical Writing at Allergan, where she was responsible for regulatory strategies on development projects and lifecycle management in all therapeutic areas, including psychiatry and neurology. During her tenure, she led numerous NDA approvals, including Namenda XR®, Namzaric®, Vraylar®, and Ubrelvy®. Previously, Ms. Bray served as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at Organon (now Merck), where she led regulatory activities for development and marketed products, including the NDA for Saprhis® (asenapine) for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Earlier in her career, Ms. Bray held numerous roles of increasing responsibility over a 25-year period at Berlex Laboratories, Inc. (now Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals). She began her pharmaceutical career in sterile manufacturing at Hoechst-Roussel Pharmaceuticals (now Sanofi-Aventis). Ms. Bray holds a B.S. in Pharmacy from the University of Rhode Island and an M.B.A in Pharmaceutical Marketing from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc. CRTX is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and degenerative diseases. The company's innovative pipeline includes a precision bone growth molecule and drug-targeting platform to treat rare skeletal diseases, bone cancer and injury, in addition to small molecule therapeutics targeting the infectious pathogen P. gingivalis' role in degenerative disease progression, including for indications such as periodontal disease, oral potentially malignant disorders, and Alzheimer's disease, among others. To learn more about Cortexyme, visit www.cortexyme.com or follow @Cortexyme on Twitter.

