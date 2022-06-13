Zuora to Participate in the Berenberg Thematic Software Conference 2022

Zuora, Inc. ZUO, the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Todd McElhatton, will participate in a fireside chat at the Berenberg Thematic Software Conference 2022 in London on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. British Summer Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).
The fireside chat will be webcast live and available to replay on Zuora's investor relations website at https://investor.zuora.com.
About Zuora, Inc.
Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models, and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire quote to cash and revenue recognition process. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.
