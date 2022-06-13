Quest Appoints Mike Harris as President

Quest Partners LLC ("Quest"), a quantitative investment firm managing $2.5 billion of assets on behalf of some of the world's largest institutions, today announced that Mike Harris joined the firm as President. In this role, Mr. Harris will lead all functional areas at Quest, reporting directly to Founder and Chief Investment Officer, Nigol Koulajian. He will also be a key member of Quest's management committee.

"Mike's caliber and reputation precede him," said Mr. Koulajian. "His extensive experience in running a multi-billion-dollar firm and longstanding advocation on behalf of the industry will be highly valuable to Quest and its clients. As we continually seek to develop best-in-class technologies, capabilities, and relationships, I look forward to Mike executing on those initiatives and helping Quest realize its exciting opportunities ahead."

Prior to joining Quest, Mr. Harris spent nearly two decades at Campbell & Company, one of the longest-standing firms in the industry, which he led as President for seven years. Mr. Harris also spent several years on the board of the Managed Funds Association, including acting as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Harris replaces Prashant Kolluri, who is transitioning to an advisory role at Quest in order to focus on personal investment initiatives. Mr. Kolluri served as the firm's President for the past six years, where he made important contributions to the growth of Quest's assets and building its team. Mr. Kolluri will remain a partner at the firm in this new role.

"I'm delighted that Mike is joining the team and look forward to supporting Quest as it embarks on its next phase of growth," said Mr. Kolluri.

About Quest

Quest is a quantitative investment advisor based in New York with $2.5 billion in assets under management. Quest was founded by Nigol Koulajian in March 2001 to pursue the development of specialized quantitative investment strategies with a focus on the impact of convexity in markets. Quest's strategies seek to generate large, positively skewed returns while maintaining a long-volatility profile with strong hedging characteristics, particularly during tail events that cause surprise losses in hedge fund and equity portfolios. Quest currently manages assets for some of the world's leading pension plans, family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and other institutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005029/en/