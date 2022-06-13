APsystems U.S. Main Office Moved to Austin, Texas

APsystems, the global leader in multi-platform solar MLPE devices, today announced it has moved its U.S. base of operations to Austin, Texas.

The new location, at 8701 North MoPac Expressway, Suite 160 in Austin, Texas, offers better proximity to customers nationwide and will serve as a central base of operations for APsystems' U.S. business unit. Its previous location was in Seattle, Washington.

APsystems also welcomes experienced management executive Daniel Burke as Country Director for its U.S. business unit. Mr. Burke joins APsystems from Dalkia US, EDF Group, where he served as vice president of distributed generation sales and marketing. Prior to that, he held senior management roles at Aegis Energy Services, National Waste Associates, and Windsor Marketing Group. At APsystems, Mr. Burke will be responsible for U.S. top and bottom-line P&L, business operations management, organizational management and development, revenue and market share growth, and strategic alignment across all departments.

"While our success and growth in the U.S. has been strong, the solar market remains full of tremendous potential," said Olivier Jacques, APsystems president of global business units and global executive vice-president. "The relocation of our U.S. main office to Austin, and the strategic hire of Daniel Burke, are foundational groundwork for the next stage of our growth and customer support in the U.S."

APsystems continues to experience year-over-year growth in every major global market and recently passed the 2GW mark of installed capacity to date, and the 1-million-unit mark for RSD shipments under its APsmart brand. The firm will look to continue its growth trajectory with its newly introduced product line, the DS3 microinverter series, and its 3-phase offering, the QT2, arriving in the U.S. in Q3.

About APsystems

APsystems is a global, multinational solar power equipment manufacturer, encompassing 4 business units worldwide and serving customers in over 100 countries. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2010, APsystems has grown to be the #1 global multi-platform MLPE solution provider, offering microinverter and rapid shutdown devices for the global solar PV industry.

APsystems USA is located in Austin, Texas; APsystems EMEA is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands and Lyon, France (Branch); APsystems APAC is based in Jiaxing and Shanghai, China. APsystems also has locations in Guadalajara, Mexico and Sydney, Australia.

Learn more at www.APsystems.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220613005051/en/