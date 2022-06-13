Human Longevity, Inc. Adds AMRA® BCP Scan by AMRA Medical to the World's Most Advanced Precision Longevity Care Program

AMRA Medical today announced they have signed a definitive agreement with Human Longevity Inc. (HLI) to offer AMRA® BCP Scan Report to its members as part of their 100+ Precision Longevity Care membership program.
As an HLI 100+ member, individuals receive a physician-guided 360-degree in-depth understanding of their complete health assessment. The 100+ Precision Longevity Care program includes whole genome sequencing, blood-based biomarkers, whole body imaging, bone and muscle strength analysis, nutrition and lifestyle analysis—and now MRI-based body composition analysis.
"Offering MRI-based body composition data to our 100+ members puts us one step closer to our goal of helping humans live better and longer. We are using the most advanced tools available for helping individuals manage their health so they can keep doing the things they love rather than be slowed down by disease," said Dr. David Karow, President of Human Longevity, Inc. "The AMRA® BCP Scan Report is a vital component in delivering a comprehensive look at an individual's health and wellness."
Eric Converse, CEO at AMRA, commented: "We are enthusiastic to continue partnering with HLI to make this next-generation technology available to individuals. The AMRA® BCP Scan elevates metabolic health assessment to a new level. Rather than relying on population measurements, like BMI or waist circumference, we now have precise fat and muscle measurements with contextual data for the individual. These measurements can help physicians assess the health risks for an individual and take intervening action to preserve good health for as long as possible."
The AMRA® BCP Scan is an MRI-based, AI-powered assessment tool for health and wellness. The method is considered superior to other body composition imaging techniques, such as DEXA or CT, because it provides volumetric quantification without data interpolation, includes reference data to personalize the measurements for the individual, and does not use harmful radiation. Clinicians can use the AMRA® BCP Scan to track an individual's progress on a diet or exercise program or to assist in determining risk for diseases such as Type 2 Diabetes or Heart Disease.
The BCP Scan Report contains individualized body composition measurements including muscle volume, visceral fat, and liver fat with a comparison to normative values based on a reference database. Uniquely, the BCP Scan Report also includes muscle fat infiltration: the measurement most closely associated with poor function and increased risk of all-cause mortality. The report goes further to compare the individual with others of the same sex and body habitus, making the results even more personalized.
About Human Longevity Inc.
Human Longevity is the global leader in advancing the Human Longevity Care movement by harnessing modern technology that amplifies life span, health span, and performance span. HLI's 100+ membership program was created by the foremost experts in longevity care to proactively lead individuals to a longer and healthier life. 100+ members receive advanced precision Human Longevity Care assessment—built on genomic insights, AI-driven whole-body imaging, and advanced biomarker analysis—which can lead to pre-symptomatic diagnosis of health risks.
About AMRA Medical
AMRA is a health informatics company at the forefront of medical imaging and precision medicine. The company has developed a new global standard in body composition analysis, the ability to automatically produce multiple fat and muscle biomarkers with unrivaled precision and accuracy, as well as contextual disease insights – all from a single, rapid, whole-body MRI scan. AMRA Medical received 510(k) clearance from the FDA. AMRA Medical is offering AMRA® BCP Scan (Body Composition Profile) as a software fee per use service that has been validated with virtually any 1.5T or 3T MRI machine. The BCP Scan segments out muscle and fat to give precise, volumetric measurements from MRI scans to provide objective and actionable data to clinicians. Learn more about the AMRA® BCP Scan on AMRA's website or email profiler@amramedical.com.
