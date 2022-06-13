Kinnos expands Highlight® disinfection platform to protect more patients

Kinnos' Highlight® infection prevention tool that colorizes disinfectants now compatible with most commonly used disinfectants in hospitals

Kinnos, the makers of Highlight, a colorizing system for mission critical disinfectants, is launching their next generation of product at this year's Association for Professionals in Infection Control (APIC) conference taking place in Indianapolis, IN. Highlight temporarily colors disinfectant wipes hospitals are already using, providing staff with a visual cue to see where they've wiped and instantly improve the quality of disinfection. First designed for use with liquid bleach and ready-to-use bleach wipes during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, Highlight can now color healthcare's most common disinfectant type, quaternary ammonium compound ("quat") wipes.

Highlight is now poised for expanded use within healthcare facilities looking to improve infection prevention practice and patient satisfaction. Highlight for Quat Wipes enables healthcare systems that primarily use quat-based disinfectant wipes to take advantage of the benefits of Highlight. Peer-reviewed studies show Highlight for Bleach Wipes improves cleaning scores by up to 70%, demonstrating a significant opportunity to enhance quality of care in hospitals and eventually beyond.

"Asking someone to disinfect a surface with a transparent disinfectant is like asking them to clean with a blindfold on. Highlight essentially takes the blinders off cleaning staff, empowering them to improve their own performance," explains Jason Kang, CEO of Kinnos. "This critical product compatibility means more patients can be protected through the use of Highlight, a step we believe will dramatically reduce the risk of infection."

Kinnos' rapid growth is attributed to the elegance of the product's answer to two fundamental challenges in healthcare quality: 1) manual cleaning is necessary, but rife with human error, and 2) patients are looking for proof that the environment of care is safe. By resolving both of these problems, Highlight is seeing adoption by marquee hospitals across the country. Earlier this year, Highlight was announced as one of the winners of the COVID-19 Response Challenge in partnership with the Port Authority of New York/New Jersey.

"Quat products are also common in airports, public transit systems, and industrial cleaning," adds Kang. "We take pride in seeing Highlight's applicability far beyond healthcare to stop infections wherever the public is at risk."

Kinnos pioneers color technology that revolutionizes how we use disinfectants. The company's flagship product, Highlight, is a patented and award-winning color additive platform that improves disinfection technique and compliance. Highlight's real-time color visualization has been reported in independent studies and whitepapers to consistently increase thoroughness of cleaning. Recognized by Edison Awards, Harvard Innovations Lab, Forbes, Newsweek, USAID, the USPTO Humanity Award, the WHO and more, Highlight® is used internationally by hospitals, first responders, and transit agencies. Kinnos is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. For more information, visit: www.kinnos.com

