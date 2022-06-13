Gamida Cell to Present Corporate Highlights at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA, the leader in the development of NAM-enabled cell therapy candidates for patients with hematologic and solid cancers and other serious diseases, announces that company management will present its corporate highlights at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, June 16, 2022 with a presentation at 2:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

Management will discuss 2022 catalysts and potential milestones including the U.S. market opportunity for omidubicel upon potential U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, accelerating the development of its first-in-class NAM-enabled natural killer (NK) cell therapy candidate, GDA-201, as a potential new approach for patients with follicular and diffuse large B-cell lymphomas, and expansion of its NAM-enabled cell therapy pipeline with multiple next-generation, genetically engineered NK cells.

A webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors & Media" section of Gamida Cell's website at www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.

About Omidubicel

Omidubicel is an advanced cell therapy candidate under development as a potential life-saving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell (bone marrow) transplant for patients with blood cancers. Omidubicel is the first stem cell transplant donor source to receive Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA and has also received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and EU. Gamida Cell has completed an international, multi-center, randomized Phase 3 study (NCT0273029) evaluating the safety and efficacy of omidubicel in patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing allogeneic bone marrow transplant compared to a comparator group of patients who received a standard umbilical cord blood transplant. That study achieved its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant reduction in time to neutrophil engraftment, a key milestone in a patient's recovery from a stem cell transplant. The Phase 3 study also achieved its secondary endpoints of reduced time to platelet engraftment, reduced infections and fewer days of hospitalization. Gamida Cell initiated a rolling BLA submission for omidubicel in the first quarter of 2022 with full BLA submission on track for the second quarter of 2022. In 2019, approximately 8,000 patients who were 12 years old and up with hematologic malignancies underwent an allogeneic stem cell transplant.1 Unfortunately it is estimated that another 1,200 patients were eligible for transplant but could not find a donor source.2 Omidubicel has the opportunity, upon FDA approval to improve outcomes for patients based on transplanter feedback and increase access for patients to get to transplant. Omidubicel has the potential to treat approximately 2,000 – 2,500 patients each year in the U.S. For more information about omidubicel, please visit https://www.gamida-cell.com.

Omidubicel is an investigational therapy, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.

About GDA-201

Gamida Cell applied the capabilities of its nicotinamide (NAM)-enabled cell expansion technology to develop GDA-201, an innate NK cell immunotherapy candidate for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumors in combination with standard of care antibody therapies. GDA-201, the lead candidate in the NAM-enabled NK cell pipeline, has demonstrated promising initial clinical trial results. GDA-201 addresses key limitations of NK cells by increasing the cytotoxicity and in vivo retention and proliferation in the bone marrow and lymphoid organs. Furthermore, GDA-201 improves antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and tumor targeting of NK cells. There are approximately 40,000 patients with relapsed/refractory lymphoma in the E.U.5 and U.S. which is the patient population that will be studied in the GDA-201 Phase 1/2 clinical trial

For more information about GDA-201, please visit https://www.gamida-cell.com. For more information on the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of GDA-201, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

GDA-201 is an investigational therapy, and its safety and efficacy have not been established by the FDA or any other health authority.

About NAM Technology

Our NAM-enabling technology, supported by positive Phase 3 data, is designed to enhance the number and functionality of targeted cells, enabling us to pursue a curative approach that moves beyond what is possible with existing therapies. Leveraging the unique properties of NAM (Nicotinamide), we can expand and metabolically modulate multiple cell types — including stem cells and natural killer cells — with appropriate growth factors to maintain the cells' active phenotype and enhance potency. Additionally, our NAM technology improves the metabolic fitness of cells, allowing for continued activity throughout the expansion process.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is pioneering a diverse immunotherapy pipeline of potentially curative cell therapy candidates for patients with solid tumor and blood cancers and other serious blood diseases. We apply a proprietary expansion platform leveraging the properties of NAM to allogeneic cell sources including umbilical cord blood-derived cells and NK cells to create therapies with potential to redefine standards of care. These include omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified NAM-enabled NK cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @GamidaCellTx.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to growth of Gamida Cell's pipeline of cell therapy candidates, and the potentially life-saving or curative therapeutic potential of Gamida Cell's product candidates (including GDA-201 and omidubicel). Any statement describing Gamida Cell's expectations, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic could have on our business, and including the scope, progress and expansion of Gamida Cell's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments; and those inherent in the process of developing and commercializing product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such product candidates. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section and other sections of Gamida Cell's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 12, 2022, as amended, and other filings that Gamida Cell makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Gamida Cell's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Although Gamida Cell's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Gamida Cell. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

