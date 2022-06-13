Veritone to Sponsor Snowflake Summit 2022: The World of Data Collaboration

Veritone aiWARE helps Snowflake users tap into hard-to-reach, unstructured data sources such as video, images, audio, and text

Veritone, Inc. VERI, creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform, today announced its sponsorship of the Snowflake Summit 2022, a flagship event running June 13 to 16 in Las Vegas that focuses on the "World of Data Collaboration."

"As a key technology partner of Snowflake, we are proud to sponsor this premier event," said Greg Loose, Veritone's aiWARE Chief Operating Officer. "With Veritone's aiWARE and the Snowflake Data Cloud, Snowflake customers are leveraging AI-powered analytics to tap into hard-to-reach, unstructured data sources such as video, images, audio, and text. The event not only underscores these benefits but also gives attendees access to hundreds of technical, data and business experts about what is possible and next for enterprises in the data cloud."

Hosting its largest user conference to date, Snowflake's first-of-its-kind event will feature new innovations coming to the data cloud, spotlighting keynote speakers from leading companies in technology, media, financial services and more. The four-day event also includes a variety of breakout sessions, technical certifications, hands-on labs, a developer zone, industry experts and more—all centered on collaborating around data. Announcements and sessions at Snowflake Summit will showcase how Snowflake is empowering data scientists and developers to collaborate with data, enabling them to create new products and apps that help drive business forward in the data cloud.

"Through our partnership, Snowflake customers can query and analyze their data within Snowflake's platform or within aiWARE's cognitively-enabled applications, including data that is typically inaccessible without human intervention," said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "With a significant percentage of the world's data unstructured, aiWARE and Snowflake's Data Cloud have the potential to deliver significant global impact among Snowflake's thousands of customers."

Veritone's aiWARE enterprise AI platform and the Automate Studio low-code workflow tool, integrated with Snowflake, helps enterprises efficiently manage both tabular and unstructured data and leverage this data in near-real-time, event-driven processes. aiWARE's cloud-based, scalable architecture delivers insight across massive enterprise data sets, helping drive informed and autonomous decision-making throughout the entire organization.

Veritone aiWARE is an enterprise AI platform that makes it easy for developers to rapidly build, scale, and operationalize AI-enabled applications. Unlike point solutions, aiWARE offers a full stack of ingestion adapters, best-of-breed AI models, a data lake, low-code workflow and integration tools, and vertical apps that accelerate enterprise AI implementation and adoption.

For more information, visit www.veritone.com/integrations/snowflake/ or watch the Snowflake/Veritone partnership announcement webinar at https://www.veritone.com/webinar/unlock-video-audio-and-text-insights-with-snowflake-and-veritone/.

