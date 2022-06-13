Florida Urology Center Joins Forces with U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners announced today its strategic partnership with Florida Urology Center, a full-service specialty group which has set the standard of care in the region for three decades. Florida Urology Center provides comprehensive services in five locations throughout Florida, including Ormond Beach, Port Orange, Orange City, New Smyrna Beach and Palm Coast.

U.S. Urology Partners is one of the nation's largest independent providers of urological and related specialty services, including general urology, surgical procedures, advanced cancer treatment and other ancillary services. The rapidly growing U.S. Urology Partners clinical network now consists of more than 40 locations throughout the East Coast and Midwest. U.S. Urology Partners partnered with NMS Capital in 2018 to support urology practices in communities across the country.

Corina Tracy, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Urology Partners, stated, "We are honored to welcome Florida Urology Center, which is well-known for its quality care and advanced technology, including a state-of-the-art surgery center. The addition of Florida Urology Center expands our multi-regional clinical network, which now spans the East Coast and the Midwest. Through collaboration among our partner practices, we are able to make an even greater impact on delivering the highest level of urological care in the communities we serve."

Greg A. Parr, M.D., of Florida Urology Center stated, "We are pleased to join U.S. Urology Partners and share a common dedication to providing the highest quality of comprehensive urological care. Our partnership with U.S. Urology Partners will enable us to continue improving the lives of patients by offering the most current diagnostic and therapeutic alternatives available in the region and investing in the latest technologies. Through the support provided by U.S. Urology Partners to our growing practice, the Florida Urology Center care team can remain focused on our most important priority—our patients."

U.S. Urology Partners assists urology practices through an experienced team of healthcare executives and resources. The practices benefit from U.S. Urology Partners' substantial investment in people, technology and services to better address patient and employee needs in the communities they serve, while being well positioned for continued growth.

About U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners is one of the nation's largest independent providers of urology and related specialty services, including general urology, surgical procedures, advanced cancer treatment and other ancillary services. The U.S. Urology Partners clinical network consists of more than 40 locations throughout the East Coast and Midwest. U.S. Urology Partners was formed to support urology practices with an experienced team of healthcare executives and resources, and is backed by NMS Capital. The U.S. Urology Partners corporate office is in Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. For additional information about U.S. Urology Partners, please visit www.us-uro.com.

About Florida Urology Center

Established in 1992, Florida Urology Center has five convenient locations throughout Florida, including Ormond Beach, Port Orange, Orange City, New Smyrna Beach and Palm Coast. Florida Urology Center is committed to providing quality healthcare to its patients through education, training, clinical research, and support. The practice is dedicated to improving the lives of its patients by offering the most current diagnostic and therapeutic alternatives available. Facilities are equipped with the latest state-of-the art technology to provide the safest and most comprehensive care. Most of the surgeries are performed in Florida Urology Center's outpatient surgery center licensed by the state of Florida and certified by Medicare. For more information about Florida Urology Center, please visit www.floridaurology.com.

