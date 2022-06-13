Maureen Knott Named President of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation

Ms. Knott to Advance the Foundation's Efforts in Enhancing Access to Care

The Henry Schein Cares Foundation today announced that Maureen Knott will assume the role of President, helping to drive forward the Foundation's mission and vision of accelerating change to build a healthier world.

Ms. Knott, who is Vice President, Product Advertising, for Henry Schein's U.S. Dental business, will succeed Steve W. Kess, Founding President of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, who will continue to offer leadership and guidance in his new role as President Emeritus.

The Henry Schein Cares Foundation is a philanthropic vehicle that aims to build a healthier world by bringing together key stakeholders to support innovation, strengthen health care system resilience, expand access to care for underserved communities, and invest in the next generation of health care professionals.

The Foundation's key focus areas include wellness and preventive health care as critical components of better health outcomes, including oral health as an important part of overall health; access to care for vulnerable populations; disaster response and relief efforts for communities in need; and support for diverse, innovative health and public leaders to advance the capacities of health care professionals worldwide.

"I am truly honored to succeed Steve Kess in the role of President of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation," said Ms. Knott. "The Foundation has made an incredible impact on health care through its various campaigns and donations, and I sincerely look forward to working alongside my fellow leaders to drive positive change and expand access to care."

Ms. Knott has been a Team Schein Member for more than 35 years, and is a key driver of several initiatives led by Henry Schein Cares, the Company's global corporate social responsibility program. She created and implemented the Henry Schein Cares Calendar of Caring marketing initiative, which has raised more than $2 million to support environmental sustainability, overall health, and the fight against cancer. She also launched Henry Schein's Practice Pink Program, through which Henry Schein has contributed $500,000 to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Program, as well as $500,000 to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Women's Health Center in Commack, NY. Ms. Knott is also a founder and Executive Sponsor of Henry Schein's Women's Leadership Network, an employee-led network that fosters a diverse, inclusive workplace aligned with the Company's corporate charter, Team Schein values, and business goals.

"I can think of no one better to assume this role than my longtime colleague, Maureen Knott, and I am confident that her leadership will continue to benefit not only the Foundation, but health care as a whole," said Mr. Kess. "We established the Henry Schein Cares Foundation in 2008 with a clear mission to drive change toward building a healthier world, and Maureen is the perfect person to continue that mission."

"Since Maureen joined Henry Schein, she has had a profound impact on our philanthropic efforts, and she truly embodies the mission of the Foundation," said Stanley Bergman, Co-Chairman, Henry Schein Cares Foundation, and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Henry Schein, Inc. "Her accomplishments and achievements thus far in expanding access to care are a testament to her passion and work ethic, and on behalf of Team Schein, we very much look forward to supporting her on the continuation of this important work."

About Henry Schein Cares Foundation

Established in 2008, The Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc., fosters a rich culture of giving back to society and serving others. As a global public health advocate, the Foundation catalyzes and engages stakeholders to foster, support, and promote the health care profession, including enhancing access to care for underserved and at-risk communities, globally in all health settings. A philanthropic vehicle for driving change toward building a healthier world, the Foundation supports innovation, strengthens health care system resilience, expands access to care for underserved communities, and invests in the next generation of health care professionals.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. To learn more about the work of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, visit www.hscaresfoundation.org.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With nearly 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, and Twitter.com/HenrySchein.

