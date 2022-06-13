UVDI Introduces Next Generation UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer Equipped with IoT Smart Device Communications

The Same Globally Trusted and Proven Efficacy - Now Even Easier to Operate

Today at the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC) Conference, UVDI is proud to introduce the next generation UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer --- now equipped with UV Smart Connect™ cloud communications technology --- making it even easier and more efficient to use. The newest UVDI-360 features the same independently proven effectiveness and user safety features trusted by over 1,100 hospitals worldwide.

UV Smart Connect™ technology simplifies device usage, fleet management and device servicing with automatic, real-time Smart Device communications. Instant UV Smart Connect™ cloud communications are driven by advanced cellular and wireless technology, connecting the UVDI-360 to UVDI's easy-to-use, cloud-based operator portal.

Automatic, real-time transfer of device usage data to the cloud

24-7 device health monitoring by UVDI and end user notifications

Automated over-the-air (OTA) software updates for continuous device improvement

Secure dual network connectivity via cellular and Wi-Fi communications

Offline communications enabled through an onboard battery

Intuitive remote control included, allowing approximately 45 feet of range through walls

Enhanced servicing via remote device monitoring as well as a detachable power cord

"As Healthcare professionals are more time-stretched than ever, they should not have to make tradeoffs when it comes to UV room disinfection efficacy and ease of use," said Peter Veloz, CEO, UVDI. "The addition of advanced UV Smart Connect™ technology streamlines UVDI-360 device operation and fleet management, while still delivering the same proven efficacy trusted by hospitals around the world."

The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer equipped with UV Smart Connect™ will be available for Healthcare facilities in the United States in Q3 2022 – and available outside-of-the United States by the end of 2022.

To demo the next generation UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer at this year's APIC annual conference, attendees can visit the UVDI booth (#1165) in the exhibit hall.

To learn more and request a new UVDI-360 product demonstration, visit www.uvdi.com.

About UVDI:

UVDI's Mission is to make a cleaner, safer, and healthier world through advanced Ultraviolet (UV) technology that disinfects the air and surfaces in the environments we live, work, and play in. UVDI's UV air and surface disinfection solutions are manufactured in California, applying deep Research and Development excellence and 73 years of Family expertise. The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is globally trusted by more than 1,100 leading hospitals in 27 countries, where it has been independently proven effective in 14 peer-reviewed, published hospital studies. UVDI's proven UV Indoor Air Quality solutions are now installed globally in over 10,000 Commercial facilities. UVDI is proud to be a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).

