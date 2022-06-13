Capstone Copper Provides an Update on its Global Exploration Program

Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") CS today announced brownfield drill results from the 2021-2022 exploration program at the Cozamin mine in Mexico, and at the Santo Domingo Project in Chile as well as greenfield results at the Planalto Project in Brazil, and provided an update of activities at Copper Cities in Arizona, USA.

Figure 1 – MNV West Copper Target Area Open in Multiple Directions (Photo: Business Wire)

This press release should be read in conjunction with the June 2022 exploration update presentation available at Capstone Copper - Exploration Excellence. To view an interactive presentation including a 3D model of Cozamin, please visit https://vrify.com/decks/11666?auth=6c97245b-87d3-4cb0-8354-c5483be80d0e

Brad Mercer, SVP, Exploration and Strategic Projects said, "We have an exploration team with a proven track record of excellence and this update highlights the exciting path forward for continued value to be generated through the drill bit. Capstone Copper has significant brownfield exploration potential that points to mine life extensions and expansion opportunities, as well as greenfield potential in Brazil within a great mining jurisdiction. Our exploration portfolio has never been as robust as it is today which will keep us on a sustainable growth path well into the future".

Cozamin – Underground Resource Expansion Update

Capstone's 2021-2022 exploration program has focused on the Mala Noche Vein ("MNV") West copper target, which is located down-dip of historical workings. Drilling in 2021 was performed from surface, with underground drilling added following completion of the West cross-cut in the first quarter of 2022. Since the program started in 2021, approximately 40,000 meters ("m") of drilling have been completed from 47 holes from surface with an additional 9,000m from 12 holes planned for the remainder of 2022. A proposed lower elevation mine cross-cut will allow expedited infill drilling in 2023 to support an updated resource estimate during the second quarter of 2023. The area can be accessed by refurbishing and deepening existing historic ramps at MNV or laterally from existing Mala Noche Foot Wall Zone haulage ramps and levels.

The 2022 Cozamin exploration program will also include surface drill testing of other targets along strike from San Roberto and San Rafael mine areas at MNV Far West and MNV Far East respectively and at the Vanadio target located north of the San Rafael mine area. All three targets (see Figure 2 for the location of each target) have limited to no previous drilling by Capstone. Both MNV Far East and Vanadio will be drilled below historical workings that mined silver-rich portions of the epithermal system. At MNV Far West, drilling will be located in a covered plateau where the MNV system is inferred to have been down-dropped and not exposed at surface.

A summary of select intervals is shown in Figure 1 and summarized in Table 1.

Table 1 – Cozamin Select Drill Holes 1 CG-21-S538 MNV West no 992.1 993.7 1.6 1.5 0.11 0.04 0.03 11 2 CG-21-S533 MNV West no 1072.3 1074.2 1.9 1.7 2.52 1.01 0.08 69 3 CG-21-S553 MNV West no no significant intercepts 4 CG-20-U514 MNV West no 359.5 360.7 1.2 1.0 2.77 0.20 0.11 120 5 CG-21-S550 MNV West no 1035.2 1036.7 1.5 1.4 0.35 0.02 0.01 11 6 CG-21-S541 MNV West no no significant intercepts 7 CG-20-U515 MNV West no 361.8 364.2 2.4 2.1 0.71 0.11 0.08 54 8 CG-21-S535 MNV West no 1017.0 1020.0 3.0 2.9 0.54 0.05 0.01 24 9 CG-20-U516 MNV West no 383.8 392.6 8.8 5.1 1.12 0.05 0.01 23 and 396.5 400.6 4.1 2.4 0.87 0.07 0.01 82 10 CG-21-S567 MNV West no 1006.3 1009.6 3.3 3.0 1.22 0.17 0.03 44 11 CG-21-S530 MNV West no 1057.1 1057.7 0.6 0.5 2.20 0.15 0.00 26 12 CG-21-S557 MNV West no 1003.6 1006.6 3.0 2.9 0.55 0.14 0.03 41 13 .CG-21-S561 MNV West no 1023.9 1029.8 5.9 5.6 1.51 0.05 0.01 25 14 CG-21-S551 MNV West no 1111.4 1115.4 4.0 3.7 0.18 0.01 0.00 3 15 CG-21-S536 MNV West no 989.8 996.4 6.6 6.2 0.95 0.05 0.00 27 including 993.8 995.8 2.0 1.9 1.90 0.12 0.01 52 and 1006.7 1008.2 1.5 1.4 1.68 0.15 0.00 21 16 CG-21-S531 MNV West no 1009.8 1012.7 2.9 2.6 2.00 0.14 0.02 134 17 CG-22-U517 MNV West no 501.4 503.4 2.0 1.8 2.24 0.11 0.02 56 18 CG-22-U523 MNV West no assays pending 19 CG-21-S543 MNV West no 1073.6 1077.7 4.1 3.9 0.71 0.04 0.01 30 20 CG-22-U524 MNV West no in progress 21 CG-21-S540 MNV West no 951.7 955.8 4.1 4.0 0.34 0.27 0.00 8 including 951.7 952.9 1.2 1.1 0.71 0.02 0.00 17 and 1005.5 1006.2 0.7 0.6 3.89 0.07 0.01 39 22 CG-22-U520 MNV West no 470.8 474.0 3.2 3.1 0.21 0.03 0.01 13 23 CG-21-S532 MNV West no 1003.1 1012.6 9.5 8.5 1.54 0.08 0.02 51 including 1005.1 1009.3 4.2 3.8 2.83 0.11 0.02 75 24 CG-21-S555 MNV West no 1023.2 1024.6 1.4 1.3 6.39 0.39 0.06 112 and 1035.5 1036.5 1.0 0.9 2.55 0.10 0.02 39 and 1043.8 1048.1 4.3 3.8 0.38 0.24 0.02 15 25 CG-22-U522 MNV West no assays pending 26 CG-21-S559 MNV West no 1081.4 1085.6 4.2 3.7 1.22 0.05 0.00 21 including 1083.4 1084.0 0.6 0.5 6.08 0.20 0.01 94 27 CG-22-S571 MNV West no 1168.6 1171.7 3.1 2.8 0.83 0.20 0.09 61 including 1168.6 1169.7 1.1 1.0 1.87 0.40 0.21 140 28 CG-22-U519 MNV West no 486.1 492.3 6.2 5.6 2.09 0.10 0.01 33 including 486.1 489.2 3.1 2.8 3.09 0.10 0.01 41 29 CG-22-S573 MNV West no in progress 30 CG-22-U518 MNV West no 537.7 543.7 6.0 4.9 1.23 0.06 0.07 27 including 539.4 542.0 2.6 2.1 2.22 0.09 0.01 45 and 546.4 550.5 4.1 3.3 2.02 0.16 0.02 35 including 546.4 547.9 1.5 1.2 4.84 0.32 0.02 77 31 CG-21-S554 MNV West no no significant intercepts 32 CG-21-S565 MNV West no 1068.0 1074.9 6.9 4.9 1.23 0.10 0.01 42 including 1070.9 1073.5 2.6 1.8 2.77 0.21 0.02 89 and 1111.5 1114.2 2.7 1.9 1.24 3.19 0.01 24 including 1112.0 1113.4 1.4 1.0 2.19 6.06 0.01 42 33 CG-22-S569 MNV West no 1111.6 1114.1 2.5 1.9 0.52 0.04 0.02 13 and 1124.3 1126.6 2.3 1.8 0.51 0.06 0.01 11 34 CG-22-U521 MNV West no 559.8 570.0 10.2 9.0 0.56 0.02 0.01 23 including 562.2 566.3 4.1 3.6 1.00 0.04 0.01 44 35 CG-22-S572 MNV West no assays pending 36 CG-22-S570 MNV West no 1029.1 1030.6 1.5 1.3 0.36 0.05 0.03 19 and 1099.5 1100 0.5 0.4 1.19 5.14 0.02 43 37 CG-21-S560 MNV West no no significant intercepts 38 CG-21-S556 MNV West no 1251.2 1262.8 11.6 6.8 2.00 4.59 0.01 55 including 1253.1 1258.4 5.3 3.1 2.81 7.55 0.02 90 39 CG-21-S554 MNV West no no significant intercepts

Santo Domingo Exploration Program

Capstone's 2021-2022 Santo Domingo exploration program is the first to be undertaken at the project since 2012. To date, eight holes have identified over 1.5 kilometers ("km") of mineralization at approximately 500m depth containing lower-grade copper and high-grade cobalt associated with magnetic iron. The Company believes that further drilling could potentially expand the resource and join the mineralized sequence across the planned Santo Domingo and Iris Norte pits.

Santo Domingo's oxide mineralization (Figure 3), which is located above the sulphide ore body and is part of the Santo Domingo and Iris Norte's pre-stripping material, could potentially be processed at the Mantoverde mine's SX-EW plant, located approximately 35 km southwest of the project. Preliminary metallurgical test results suggest the viability to process oxides in Mantoverde's existing facilities and if ongoing tests continue to return positive results, a drill program would follow shortly with the aim to complete Santo Domingo's first oxide mineral resource in the second half of 2023, to be followed by an updated Santo Domingo Feasibility Study.

Additional near-mine brownfields targets have been identified outside the Santo Domingo and Iris Norte current pit designs.

Table 2 – Santo Domingo Assay Intervals: 4a3-21-489DD 368.0 424.0 56.0 0.17 - 10.2 52 492.0 704.0 212.0 0.10 - 26.3 341 including 658.0 682.0 24.0 0.42 0.026 33.2 497 4a3-21-490DD 438.0 474.0 36.0 0.24 0.023 17.6 86 480.0 504.0 24.0 - - 29.9 168 524.0 690.0 166.0 - - 30.2 344 4a3-21-491DD 548.2 802.1 253.9 - - 21.6 272 including 628.0 686.0 58.0 - - 30.3 530 4a3-21-492DD 350.0 364.0 14.0 0.15 0.015 10.2 91 446.0 622.0 176.0 - - 25.2 321 including 466.0 496.0 30.0 - - 37.6 590 4a3-21-493 68.0 106.0 38.0 0.15 - - - 148.0 162.0 14.0 0.14 - - - 220.0 226.0 6.0 0.18 - - - 4a3-21-494 90.0 98.0 8.0 0.24 0.039 - - 4a3-21-495 74.0 88.0 14.0 0.26 0.078 17.3 63 98.0 154.0 56.0 0.17 0.017 17.3 221 including 108.0 130.0 22.0 0.29 0.036 25.3 398 4a3-21-496DD 10.0 28.0 18.0 0.32 0.048 10.7 38 368.0 392.0 24.0 0.15 0.005 12.6 16 510.0 578.0 68.0 - 0.010 21.7 53 578.0 816.0 238.0 - 0.010 27.6 318 including 584.0 616.0 32.0 - 0.010 27.8 735 including 638.0 650.0 12.0 - - 35.8 580 including 682.0 700.0 18.0 - - 36.9 543 including 798.0 816.0 18.0 0.16 - 22.4 180 4a3-21-497 no significant mineralization 4a3-21-498 28.0 74.0 46.0 0.15 - - - 4a3-21-499 36.0 80.0 44.0 0.16 - - - including 68.0 78.0 10.0 0.35 - - - 4a3-21-500DD 1.2 16.0 14.8 0.25 - - - 126.0 134.0 8.0 0.17 0.024 - 88 180.0 192.0 12.0 0.39 0.050 19.9 204 296.47 322.0 25.5 0.40 0.057 26.3 334 4a3-21-501 no significant mineralization 4a3-21-502DD 278 328 50.0 0.23 0.031 14.5 156 including 306 324 18.0 0.37 0.045 12.3 180 376 384 8.0 0.25 0.024 25.5 186 420.5 433.85 13.4 - - 24.2 347 4a3-21-503DD 22 36 14.0 0.16 - - - 261 278 17.0 0.28 - - - 428 456 28.0 0.91 - - - including 437.5 446 8.5 2.62 0.013 - - 490 502 12.0 0.24 - - - 4a3-21-504DD 58 68 10.0 0.13 0.017 17.4 137 124 138 14.0 - - 25.8 371 188 264 76.0 - - 20.3 - 292 344 52.0 0.23 0.023 14.0 - including 300 308 8.0 0.42 0.036 - - including 330 344 14.0 0.35 0.034 18.7 - 514 632.1 118.1 - 0.013 27.9 313 including 566.4 602 35.6 - 0.029 35.9 540 4a3-21-505DD 424.6 442 17.4 - - 20.5 164 4a3-21-506 132 146 14.0 0.97 - - - 4a3-21-507 128 134 6.0 0.30 0.047 25.7 461

GREENFIELD EXPLORATION

Planalto Project (Carajás, Brazil)

Capstone optioned the Planalto project, in Northern Brazil's State of Pará, from Lara Exploration Ltd. ("Lara") and the Company has invested over $4.6 million in the property thus far. Capstone can earn a 70% interest in Planalto by investing up to $5 million, making an additional payment of $400,000, completing a Feasibility Study and subsequently arranging for project financing for Lara. Planalto is located in the Carajás mineral province, one of Brazil's most prolific mining belts which produces high-grade iron ore, copper, nickel, manganese and gold. To date, 41 holes have been drilled, with a best drill hole intercept of 341m from 13m at 0.60% copper, including 108m at 1.05% copper. PEA-level metallurgical tests indicate +90% copper recovery to a +25% copper concentrate using conventional flotation. In 2021, Lara and Capstone secured options on the Tariana and Zaspir licenses, located on adjoining lands to the north to test open mineralization. At the Cupuzeiro target, five holes with long intervals of over 0.2% copper and significant intervals of over 0.4% copper have been completed.

Copper Cities (Arizona, USA)

As announced on January 20, 2022, Capstone entered into an 18-month access agreement to conduct drill and metallurgical test work at BHP Copper Inc's Copper Cities project, located approximately 10 km east of the Pinto Valley Mine. The two-phase 2021-2022 exploration program has been completed. Phase I, comprising approximately 5,500m in 19 twin holes was completed in early April; Phase II, comprising approximately 3,514m in eight geology model confirmation holes, was completed in early May. Assaying and Metallurgical studies are underway pointing to a mineral resource estimate tentatively slated for late Q3 2022. To date, the Company has spent approximately $4.3 million of the $6.7 million programmed.

FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES

Mantos Blancos District and Near Mine Exploration – Oxides & Sulphides

The Mantos Blancos mine's geology is well understood and Capstone's team has a long history of mineral resource discovery and conversion into mineral reserves. Near-mine opportunities exist to add additional oxides and sulphides mineral resources, as well as to upgrade existing high-grade inferred resources through additional drilling below the current pit limit.

In addition, many mineralized outcrops have been identified at the Rosario prospect, approximately 15 km south of Mantos Blancos. Exploration targets have been identified through the intersection of faults, geological mapping, geophysics and geochemistry, but limited drilling has been performed to date with the most recent activity in 2017 returning the presence of sub-economic oxide mineralization.

Mantoverde District and Near Mine Exploration – Oxides & Sulphides

Mantoverde has a history of mineral reserves and resources growth through successful exploration. The current mineral resource is open at depth in multiple locations along the main Mantoverde, Santa Clara and Montecristo faults. Future drilling programs will focus on deeper high-grade zones and on sulphide areas in the northern portion of the deposit near the Celso and Manto Russo pits, which are less explored.

Mantoverde also has significant potential to develop a larger mining district and several near-mine resource expansion opportunities exist within the mine's 23 km land package along the Atacama Fault System. District targets identified to date include the Las Animas, Paloma, Las Juntas, San Manuel and Santa Clara targets, north of the current pit design.

METHODOLOGY

Cozamin drill core samples are analyzed at ALS in North Vancouver, Canada after preparation at its facilities in Zacatecas, Mexico. The entire sample is crushed to a minimum of 70% passing 2 millimetres. A 250g subsample of the crushed material is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Copper, zinc, lead and silver are determined by ICP analysis after 4 acid digestion of a 0.25g or 0.4g subsample of pulverized material. QAQC in each batch of 20 samples include a blank, a certified reference material and a duplicate (one of a field, coarse reject or pulp reject).

Santo Domingo drill core and reverse circulation chip samples are analyzed at ALS in Lima, Peru after preparation at its facilities in Copiapó and La Serena, Chile. The entire sample is crushed to a minimum of 70% passing 2 millimetres. A 1000g subsample of the crushed material is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Copper, cobalt and sulphur are determined by ICP analysis after 4 acid digestion of a 0.25g or 0.4g subsample of pulverized material and gold is determined by fire assay fusion and an ICP-AAS finish on a 30-gram charge. Iron is determined by ICP-AES after sodium peroxide fusion. QAQC with each batch of 40 samples includes a blank, two to three certified reference materials and a duplicate (one each of a field, coarse reject and pulp reject).

Planalto drill core samples are analyzed at ALS in Lima, Peru after preparation at its facilities in Parauapebas, Brazil. The entire sample is crushed to a minimum of 70% passing 2 millimetres. A 250g subsample of the crushed material is then pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Copper is determined by ICP analysis after 4 acid digestion of a 0.25g or 0.4g subsample of pulverized material and gold is determined by fire assay fusion and an ICP-AES finish on a 30-gram charge. Blank, duplicate core or certified gold and copper reference materials were inserted at approximately every 10th sample.

ABOUT CAPSTONE COPPER

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-gold project, located approximately 30 km northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by sustainably producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

COMPLIANCE WITH NI 43-101

The disclosure of Scientific and Technical Information in this document was reviewed and approved by Brad Mercer, P. Geo., Senior Vice President Exploration and Strategic Projects (technical information related to mineral exploration activities and to Mineral Resources at Cozamin), Clay Craig, P.Eng, Manager, Mining & Evaluations (technical information related to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at Pinto Valley and Cozamin), Carlos Guzmán, RM CMC, FAusIMM, Principal, Project Director, NCL, Gustavo Tapia, RM CMC, Metallurgical and Process Consultant, GT Metallurgy, and Ronald Turner, MAusIMM CP(Geo), Golder Associates (technical information related to Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources at Mantos Blancos and Mantoverde), and Cashel Meagher, P.Geo., President and COO (technical information related to project updates at Santo Domingo) all Qualified Persons under NI 43-101.

SUPPLEMENTAL DRILL HOLE INFORMATION

Cozamin drill hole collar details:

CG-20-U514 747,061 2,524,435 1,983 302 -74 800.0 CG-20-U515 747,067 2,524,433 1,983 86 -84 570.0 CG-20-U516 747,067 2,524,431 1,984 114 -65 558.0 CG-21-S530 747,567 2,524,774 2,478 223 -66 1360.0 CG-21-S531 747,737 2,524,643 2,474 222 -65 1193.0 CG-21-S532 747,737 2,524,644 2,475 195 -66 1353.0 CG-21-S533 747,302 2,524,860 2,475 240 -66 1415.0 CG-21-S535 747,304 2,524,859 2,475 202 -66 1187.0 CG-21-S536 747,736 2,524,644 2,477 222 -60 1500.0 CG-21-S538 747,299 2,524,858 2,475 236 -55 1237.0 CG-21-S540 747,737 2,524,644 2,477 203 -59 1111.5 CG-21-S541 747,301 2,524,858 2,475 217 -74 1476.0 CG-21-S543 747,737 2,524,644 2,476 218 -73 1322.0 CG-21-S550 747,301 2,524,859 2,475 216 -69 1190.0 CG-21-S551 747,737 2,524,644 2,476 248 -70 1328.0 CG-21-S553 747,301 2,524,858 2,475 229 -62 1188.0 CG-21-S554 748,335 2,524,558 2,488 175 -80 1403.0 CG-21-S555 747,737 2,524,644 2,476 200 -72 1223.0 CG-21-S556 747,897 2,524,503 2,476 156 -80 1340.4 CG-21-S557 747,303 2,524,860 2,475 174 -52 1082.0 CG-21-S559 747,738 2,524,644 2,476 198 -75 1138.0 CG-21-S560 747,898 2,524,503 2,475 151 -72 1324.0 CG-21-S561 747,303 2,524,860 2,475 172 -60 1208.0 CG-21-S564 747,738 2,524,644 2,476 178 -68 1103.0 CG-21-S565 747,898 2,524,505 2,476 205 -78 1224.0 CG-21-S567 747,303 2,524,860 2,475 182 -63 1170.0 CG-22-S569 747,900 2,524,503 2,476 216 -83 1350.0 CG-22-S570 747,899 2,524,504 2,476 173 -73 1154.0 CG-22-S571 747,900 2,524,503 2,476 271 -78 1364.0 CG-22-S572 747,900 2,524,503 2,476 190 -72 1091.0 CG-22-S573 747,900 2,524,503 2,476 244 -80 In progress CG-22-U517 747,524 2,524,512 1,993 182 -68 630.0 CG-22-U518 747,527 2,524,512 1,992 147 -49 621.7 CG-22-U519 747,527 2,524,512 1,992 161 -51 546.0 CG-22-U520 747,523 2,524,512 1,993 174 -58 800.0 CG-22-U521 747,525 2,524,512 1,993 151 -40 591.0 CG-22-U522 747,524 2,524,513 1,992 151 -72 598.0 CG-22-U523 747,527 2,524,512 1,992 181 -74 561.0 CG-22-U524 747,526 2,524,513 1,993 120 -82 660.0 Table Notes: Collar coordinates are surveyed in UTM NAD27 Zone 13 with elevations in meters above sea level.

Santo Domingo drill hole collar details:

4a3-21-489DD 399,616 7,073,286 1,099 360 -90 708.4 4a3-21-490DD 399,747 7,073,686 1,087 360 -90 692.3 4a3-21-491DD 399,670 7,073,867 1,084 360 -90 835.6 4a3-21-492DD 399,346 7,073,380 1,121 360 -90 689.2 4a3-21-493 400,089 7,074,388 1,039 360 -90 280.0 4a3-21-494 400,342 7,073,843 1,062 360 -90 150.0 4a3-21-495 400,417 7,073,215 1,101 360 -90 200.0 4a3-21-496DD 399,622 7,073,505 1,097 65 -70 846.5 4a3-21-497 400,419 7,072,894 1,132 360 -90 276.0 4a3-21-498 400,317 7,072,729 1,138 360 -90 230.0 4a3-21-499 400,139 7,074,631 1,027 360 -90 300.0 4a3-21-500DD 400,126 7,072,864 1,148 360 -90 347.4 4a3-21-501 400,692 7,073,563 1,093 360 -90 400.0 4a3-21-502DD 399,779 7,074,574 1,036 360 -90 500.4 4a3-21-503DD 399,716 7,072,350 1,168 360 -90 520.0 4a3-21-504DD 399,681 7,074,304 1,058 360 -90 632.1 4a3-21-505DD 399,752 7,073,684 1,086 65 -60 540.2 4a3-21-506 400,734 7,073,251 1,105 360 -90 200.0 4a3-21-507 400,468 7,073,460 1,085 360 -90 198.0 Table Notes: Collar coordinates are surveyed in UTM PSAD56 19S with elevations in meters above sea level. Holes are reverse circulation, reverse circulation pre-collar with diamond drill tails (noted as DD) and by diamond drill only for holes 4a3-21-500DD and 4a3-21-503DD.

Planalto drill hole collar details:

21-001 636,801 9,295,541 184 84 -61 312.80 21-002 636,952 9,295,551 181 89 -59 354.10 21-003 636,651 9,295,600 189 88 -59 404.65 21-004 636,950 9,295,450 181 97 -56 453.40 21-005 636,899 9,295,635 180 90 -60 451.80 Table Notes: Collar coordinates are surveyed in UTM WGS84 with elevations in meters above sea level.

