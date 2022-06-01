SureFire Capital's Multi-Strategy Hedge Fund Achieves +22.1% in April 2022, Outperforming the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 Indices

SureFire Capital, a family office specializing in alternative investments and founded by CEO Ariel Shlien, announced the most recent performance for SureFire Multi-Strat, LP, which achieved +22.1% in April 2022 and an estimated +10% in May 2022 amid challenging market conditions. The underlying quantitative hedge fund strategy, focused on the Nasdaq-100 Index, incorporates trend, momentum, and volatility factors.
SureFire Capital's CEO Ariel Shlien commented: "After a difficult first quarter framed by geopolitical challenges, we are proud to deliver strong performance for our investors and look forward to upcoming announcements of innovative new product developments."
SureFire Capital
Based in Montreal, Canada, SureFire Capital is a family office specializing in Alternative Investments for US and non-US investors. Funds are primarily allocated through separately managed accounts to underlying managers sourced through global Investment Club relationships and independent research. SureFire Capital's absolute return focus employs a wide mix of differentiated and risk-managed strategies covering multiple sectors within quantitative and Artificial Intelligence (AI) investing, long/short equity, arbitrage, bond trading, among others. Funds are offered exclusively to Qualified Purchasers as defined by the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm was founded in 2013 by CEO and entrepreneur Ariel Shlien, who has created, operated, and acquired numerous businesses during the past three decades. More information: https://www.surefirecapital.com
