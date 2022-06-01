Lerch Bates's Rapid Business Growth Creates New Opportunities for Employee-Owners

Lerch Bates recently announced the reorganization of two divisions, resulting in the promotion of 13 employee-owners. The internal changes occurred following years of significant business growth and will allow the company to support future expansion with greater scalability, and improve quality and consistency of client deliverables.
The realignment of the Enclosures & Structures and Forensics business groups created Area Vice Presidents, Area Sales Directors, Regional Managing Directors and National Practice Leaders in three regional focus areas: West, Central-Northeast and Central-Southeast. The strategy will amplify Lerch Bates's existing global presence with additional staff and services to provide an enhanced client experience and establish a stronger network of the trusted technical expertise Lerch Bates is known for.
"These promotions celebrate the exciting journey Lerch Bates has been on for a number of years while simultaneously positioning our company for the next chapter," said Eric Rupe, President of Lerch Bates. "As an employee-owned organization, it's of the utmost importance that we recognize the individual contributions of those who truly embrace our ownership mindset. As a global leader in our industry, it's imperative that Lerch Bates is capable and able to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients - anywhere, any time."
The organizational structure also allows for additional business and technical career opportunities for Lerch Bates employee-owners. The newly created role of Regional Managing Director will ensure operational performance and provide career path opportunities for those seeking office leadership, resource planning, client care and performance management duties. The recently established National Practice Leader role will focus on technical facets including learning and development, industry innovation, technical advancement and thought leadership.
Recent promotions include:
-
Area Vice Presidents:
- Brian Erickson, Central-Northeast
- Matt Heron, West
- Scott Snow, Central-Southeast
-
Vice President, National Practice Leaders:
- Alyssa McGrath
-
Area Sales Directors:
- Rick Shimonek, West
- Jack Thuet, East
-
Regional Managing Directors:
- Tamara Higgins, Texas
- Stefanie Huey, Colorado
- Scott Terry, South Carolina-Atlanta Corridor
-
National Practice Leaders:
- John Fatseas, Facade Access Consulting
- Ryan Krug, Enclosure Design & Consulting
- Michelle Murray, Repair & Modernization
- Shannon Pierce, Forensics
Lerch Bates, an employee-owned organization via an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), is on track to grow revenue organically by 15-plus percent in 2022 and intends to increase its staff in consulting, engineering, business development, leadership and support with more than 50 new hires by EOY. To see open positions at Lerch Bates, go to LerchBates.com/careers.
About Lerch Bates, Inc.
Lerch Bates, headquartered in Denver, Colo., is a global technical consulting services firm with locations throughout North America, Europe, Asia, South America, the Middle East and India. For 75 years Lerch Bates has advised architects, developers, building investors, owners and managers on the design, sustainability and continuous use of a wide spectrum of building systems for any size or type of building. Lerch Bates operates Lerch Bates Asia Pacific Limited, a holding company in Hong Kong, Lerch Bates (China) Limited, a Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise (WFOE) in Shanghai, China and Dewar Partnership in the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.lerchbates.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006019/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
