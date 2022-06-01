Verkada's Filip Kaliszan Featured on Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Filip Kaliszan, Founder & CEO of leading physical security technology company Verkada, is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Since founding Verkada in 2016, Kaliszan has led the organization's technology growth into five essential security product lines with more than 11,000 customers. He has overseen Verkada's international expansion, scaling its workforce to more than 1,000 employees across the globe, which has led to being named a LinkedIn Top Startup three years in a row.

"It was an honor to have Filip, a true physical security tech visionary, on our show," said Shegerian. "Verkada is a unicorn that is disrupting the physical security space and it was exciting to learn about the next gen technology they are using to keep their customers safe, and to hear Filip's amazing entrepreneurial story. I'm excited for our audience to hear our discussion!"

"Thanks so much to John Shegerian and the Impact Podcast for having me on the show," said Kaliszan. "And thank you as well to the Impact audience for listening. Being on the show and sharing our story was an awesome experience."

