Mark Farrah Associates Assessed the Medicare Supplement Market

In the latest Healthcare Business Strategy report, Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, reported Medicare Supplement plans, also known as Medigap or Med Supp plans, covered over 13.9 million seniors as of December 31, 2021. Many leading managed care organizations, Blues plans, regional plans, and multiline carriers compete in the Medicare Supplement space.

Medicare Supplement plans collectively earned approximately $34.3 billion in premiums and paid out $26.5 billion in claims during 2021.

The aggregate loss ratio (incurred claims as a percent of earned premiums) was 77.3% as of December 2021.

MFA's assessment of standardized plan type preferences for 2021 found Plan F, the most comprehensive design, enrolled approximately 5.7 million members.

Enrollment gains were also significant in standardized plan type G with a year-over-year increase of over 613,000 new members.

