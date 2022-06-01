Thomas Park Names Gene Parker Chief Operating Officer

Parker Brings Nearly 30 Years of Real Estate and Operations Experience

Thomas Park Investments, a top health care real estate and private equity investment firm, today announced the appointment of veteran real estate executive Gene Parker to the newly created position of chief operating officer.

In this role, Parker will work with Chief Executive Officer EJ Rumpke and Chief Investment Officer Alex Kopicki on the overall strategic direction of the company on its growth trajectory toward $1 billion of assets under management.

"We are excited for the proven success, leadership and character that Gene brings to Thomas Park," said Rumpke. "I look forward to working with Gene to execute on our aggressive, forward-looking growth plan."

Parker brings nearly 30 years of real estate and operations expertise, having worked for 26 years with Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company Continental Realty Group, where he ultimately served as its president. He also served as COO of Greenberg Gibbons Commercial, where he oversaw strategic operations, leasing and asset management.

"As we continue to scale quickly, Gene's experience growing Continental will be invaluable," said Kopicki. "Our stakeholders will be well served by Gene's steady hand and efficient operations, both key foundational components to achieving consistent yields."

"I've followed Thomas Park's growth from the beginning, and I'm a believer in the longevity EJ and Alex identified in the asset class," said Parker. "I look forward to working with the team to build on Thomas Park's reputation as responsive, creative deal makers."

Parker serves on the Board of Directors for Royco Properties and the Chevy Chase Land Company and teaches graduate-level real estate courses at Johns Hopkins University and Georgetown University. He holds a master's in real estate from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from Loyola College. A former U.S. Marine, Parker maintains ties to his community through his work as a Baltimore County volunteer firefighter and EMT.

About Thomas Park Investments

Focused exclusively on health care real estate, Thomas Park Investments is the fastest growing private equity real estate firm in its specialty within the mid-Atlantic. Founded in 2019, Thomas Park's leadership has more than 60 years of commercial real estate experience and manages more than 825,000 square feet of medical office capacity. The Annapolis, Maryland-based firm is on pace to complete $150 million of medical office building acquisitions in 2022. For more information, visit thomas-park.com.

