pganalyze Advances Open-Source Database Technology with Automatic Indexing Engine for Postgres

The new pganalyze Index Advisor™, built on top of the pganalyze Indexing Engine™, frees up hundreds of hours per month for engineering organizations by accelerating database performance and removing the need to manually index databases
pganalyze (Duboce Labs, Inc.), the leader in Postgres performance optimization and observability, today announced the new pganalyze Index Advisor™, based on the pganalyze Indexing Engine™.
Historically, database index creation, query workload tuning and maintenance has been the task of specialized database administrators who had a detailed understanding of the different queries used by applications. The fast-moving pace of modern application development, combined with a move to the cloud and open source database systems, such as Postgres, has shifted the responsibility of indexing to application developers – without giving them the right tools.
Application development teams today spend a large amount of time manually creating indexes for their database queries, reviewing statistics to find unused indexes, and fine tuning the overall set of indexes for their query workload. This takes away a tremendous amount of engineering time for companies, and causes large productivity losses.
"With the pganalyze Indexing Engine™, its intelligent optimization algorithms, and the pganalyze Index Advisor™, developers can save time, avoid slow queries, and ship new functionality faster for their cloud-native applications building on PostgreSQL," says Lukas Fittl, CEO and Founder at pganalyze.
The pganalyze Indexing Engine™, is able to predict how the Postgres query planner will evaluate a query, simulates thousands of index combinations, and can make recommendations for missing indexes using its unique "What if?" analysis, with zero overhead on the production database.
"With today's release, developers no longer need to do all the manual work that comes with creating and optimizing indexes. The pganalyze system automatically monitors the complete production query workload, as well as the associated schema definitions," says Jens Nikolaus, Head of Design at pganalyze.
The pganalyze Indexing Engine™ and the new pganalyze Index Advisor™ are available today and integrate with cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure. A developer API for the pganalyze Indexing Engine™ that enables automated index benchmarking and direct integration with CI/CD workflows will be available later in 2022.
About pganalyze
Based in San Francisco, pganalyze provides deep, actionable insights into the Postgres open source database system. Hundreds of customers with teams of thousands of engineers are using pganalyze every day, in the cloud or on-premise. Visit the pganalyze website for more information.
