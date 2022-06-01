Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Shareholders with $50,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming July 18, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Pegasystems Inc. ("PEGA" or the "Company") PEGA common stock between May 29, 2020 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors suffering losses on their PEGA investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 29, 2020, PEGA was sued by CRM software competitor, Appian Corporation, for stealing its trade secrets and violating computer crime law.

Then, on May 9, 2022, after the market had closed, PEGA disclosed that the Virginia circuit court jury awarded Appian $2.036 billion after the jury found that PEGA engaged in "willful and malicious" misappropriation of Appian's trade secrets.

On this news, PEGA's stock fell $17.86, or 27.1%, over the next two consecutive trading days to close at $48.07 per share on May 11, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) PEGA had engaged in corporate espionage and misappropriation of trade secrets to better compete against Appian, a principal competitor; (2) Defendants' product development and associated success was, in significant part, not the result of its own research and product testing but rather the result of such corporate espionage and trade secret theft; (3) Defendants had engaged in a scheme to steal Appian trade secrets, which was not only known to, but carried out through, the personal involvement of the Company's CEO; (4) the Company's CEO and other officers and employees did not comply with the Company's written Code of Conduct, including its express prohibition on "stealing" confidential information from a competitor and "misrepresenting your identity in hopes of obtaining confidential information"; (5) the Company was "unable to reasonably estimate damages" in the Appian Litigation; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about PEGA's business, operations, prospects, legal compliance, and potential damages exposure in the Appian Litigation were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis when made.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PEGA common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 18, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005292/en/