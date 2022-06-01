Tickets now on Sale for Tech Tackles Cancer 2022

TTC Raises Over $200K With Three Weeks Remaining Until June 21 Event
Hack/Reduce, a non-profit focused on creating talent and technologies for Boston's big data-driven economy, today announced tickets are now on sale for the Tech Tackles Cancer (TTC) charity event being held on June 21, 2022, at the Sinclair in Cambridge from 6-10 pm ET. The fundraiser has raised over $200K with three weeks to go.
TTC is harnessing the power of the Boston technology community to raise awareness and funds supporting pediatric cancer causes. Since 2012, TTC has raised more than $2M in donations for organizations focused on pediatric cancer treatment and research, including St. Baldrick's and One Mission. The event will feature 14 executives performing a single song backed by Boston-based Tony Savarino and the Savtones.
The confirmed lineup of featured performers for Tech Tackles Cancer 2022 include:
- Arthur Maxwell, Chairman of AIS, Inc.
- Bob Wambach, vp of product marketing at Dynatrace
- Cara Donovan, cancer conqueror
- Cara Hogan, vp of marketing at ShipIn systems
- Chris Lynch, founder of TTC, CEO of AtScale
- Debbie Shea, representing Wells Fargo
- George Hope, worldwide head of partner sales at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Joe Lemay, founder and CEO of Rocketbook
- Katie Curtin-Mestre, vp of marketing at Cyberark
- Ken Steinhardt, field CTO of Infinidat
- Nathan Hall, vp of worldwide systems engineering, Pure Storage
- Shane O'Neil, content director at Megawatt
- Steve Duplessie, founder and senior analyst of Enterprise Strategy Group / TechTarget
- Tom Barry, director of customer onboarding at Bitsight
Featured performers are competing to raise the most money for the cause. Awards will be given to the highest fundraiser, the best performance and the best stage presence. Following the competition, there will be special performances by guest bands including Stage 8 (the Pure Storage house band) and The Brothers Project.
Josh Epstein, executive chair of TTC said, "We are excited at how well TTC is being received by the Boston community - both the technology and rock and roll communities. It feels good to see so many companies and individuals rallying around this important cause."
Please visit techtacklesx.org for information on sponsorships and donations. To purchase tickets, click here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006081/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
