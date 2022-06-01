MONAT Gratitude Empowers South Florida Students Through More Than $125,000 Total in University Scholarships

MONAT Gratitude, Inc., the philanthropic movement behind MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), is empowering five South Florida college-bound seniors from William H. Turner Technical Arts High School with four-year Florida pre-paid scholarships of more than $25,000 each in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami (BBBSM). The students were selected through MONAT's participation in BBBSM's School to Work mentoring program, which pairs at-risk youth (Littles) with adult mentors (Bigs) at corporate partner sites to help expose the youth to actual workforce culture and a variety of different career paths.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006063/en/

William H. Turner Technical Arts High School graduate and MONAT Gratitude scholarship recipient Breille Espino with MONAT employee Stephanie Fernandez celebrating Espino's graduation and the conclusion of their time as a Big/Little pairing through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami's School to Work mentoring program at MONAT. (Photo: Business Wire)

This is the fifth year that MONAT has partnered with BBBSM for the program and the second year that MONAT Gratitude has awarded scholarships to support seniors in their pursuit of higher education. The recipients, who were each paired with a MONAT mentor, include:

Jasmen Jean-Baptiste: Nova Southeastern University (Pre-Nursing)

Frantzlyn Ravix: Florida Atlantic University (Health Science Administration)

Breille Espino: University of Florida (Pharmacy)

Stephanie Duroseau: Florida Gulf Coast University (Social Work)

Talica Duroseau: Florida Gulf Coast University (Biochemistry)

"The School to Work program is such a rewarding experience to be part of because our team gets to inspire these students and help them realize their own potential," said MONAT Gratitude CEO Lu Urdaneta. "Implementing a university scholarship opportunity for students pursuing higher education was a natural fit to further uplift these young adults as they begin the next chapter of their futures. We look forward to seeing their continued success."

"Gratitude is not just how one feels, it is what you do. The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami partnership with MONAT is truly igniting the power and promise of our youth through mentorship and scholarship," said Gale Nelson, President and CEO of BBBSM. "The impact of volunteer time with this post-secondary educational support makes our Littles future even BIGGER."

MONAT Gratitude partners with nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support families, children, and education, and has given more than $7 million since it was founded as a movement in 2014. In 2021, MONAT Gratitude gave more than $3 million to nonprofit organizations and launched its biggest giving initiative to date, announcing a commitment to donate $1 million over the next year to help narrow the achievement gap in underserved communities around the world.

About MONAT Gratitude, Inc.

MONAT Gratitude is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formally established in 2020 in South Florida. Initially founded as a movement in 2014, MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in communities around the world that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children, and education. Leveraging a global network of community leaders, MONAT Global distributors, and partnerships with local organizations, MONAT Gratitude champions meaningful community service across the globe - bringing to life the foundation's global vision with a local impact in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Spain, and Australia.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT's product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia, Spain, Lithuania and Poland.

#MONATGlobal

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is a donor and volunteer supported organization that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. For more information, visit www.bbbsmiami.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006063/en/