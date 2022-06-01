Open Source Tamper-Proof Database immudb First to Deliver Automatic Data Versioning and Querying, Helping Recover from Ransomware Attacks

Codenotary announces support in response to growing adoption

immudb, the first and only open source enterprise-class database with data immutability at scale, today added automatic data versioning with extensive querying capabilities, an industry first, along with new levels of support, as well as a 40% performance improvement.

"With the new automatic data versioning, it's now possible to query data revisions at any time to see the history of changes and recover data instantly with a simple command," said Jeronimo Irazabal, immudb project manager. "This is especially helpful where time to recover is of the essence, such as in the event of a ransomware attack, with the ability to do time travel navigation to see exactly what changed when while using tamper-proof, immutable records."

In response to its growing popularity and increasing adoption by enterprises, Codenotary, the primary contributor to the open source immudb, announced three levels of support.

Community: The free support plan that offers community members notifications of new releases and features.

Project: At $3,000 a year, project subscribers are promised 12-hour response times and 5 day resolutions. They are also offered 2 hours of setup and training credits, as well as 1 hour of development support.

At $3,000 a year, project subscribers are promised 12-hour response times and 5 day resolutions. They are also offered 2 hours of setup and training credits, as well as 1 hour of development support. Business: At $16,000 a year, business subscribers are promised 8-hour response times and 3 day resolutions. They are also offered 12 hours of setup and training credits, as well as 8 hours of development support. Managed services are also part of the business plan, including: training, development, configuration, monitoring, and daily Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) reference of the runtime providing a constantly updated list of software dependencies.

Unlike other databases, immudb is built on a zero-trust model: history is preserved and can't be changed. Data in immudb comes with cryptographic verification at every transaction to ensure there is no tampering possible. immudb, can be deployed in cluster configurations for demanding applications that require high scalability, up to billions of transactions per day, and high availability. Support for Amazon's S3 storage cloud ensures immudb will never run out of disk space. In addition, immudb supports both key/value and SQL data making it possible to store data in immudb without having to make changes to applications.

Immudb is capable of protecting sensitive data for workloads that require the utmost in security. Codenotary uses immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product. There have been more than 12 million downloads of immudb so far. More information can be found here and the software can be downloaded here.

About immudb and Codenotary

Codenotary is the primary contributor to the immudb project, which was started by the company in 2020. Codenotary specializes in trust and integrity providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all data, artifacts, actions, and dependencies. Codenotary brings easy to use trust and integrity into the software lifecycle using immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product for creating Software Bill of Materials (SBOM). For more information, go to https://www.codenotary.com.

