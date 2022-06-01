Local Real Estate Brokerage Joins North&Co.

Rusch Gledhill Brokerage proactively ‘joins forces' with growing Phoenix-based real estate brand

Chandler-based real estate brokerage Rusch Gledhill is now a part of North&Co., one of the fastest-growing real estate brands in Arizona.

North&Co., a residential real estate brokerage based in Greater Phoenix, continues to make headlines. The way the deal came about was unique. "We approached them," said Daria Gledhill. "As brokers, we have known about the North&Co. brand for years. What they have accomplished as a brokerage is impressive. We felt we needed this change for ourselves and our agents. Market conditions are such that agents need to have more reach, resources, and creativity. Their brand and how they operate align perfectly with us and the needs of our agents."

The financial terms of the transaction were not released.

With the acquisition of Rusch Gledhill, North&Co. now has more than 260 agents operating out of four offices in Greater Phoenix. The addition of Gledhill, and her partner, Chelsea Rusch, also gives North&Co. a solid footprint in the growing East Valley real estate market. Rusch Gledhill brings a strong reputation along with well-founded relationships in Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, and Queen Creek. "This just makes sense for us," said Rusch. "It gives us more time and resources to better serve our clients."

Stephanie Gonzalez, CEO and Managing Partner at North&Co., said the addition of Rusch Gledhill indicates a growing appetite for brokers to be a part of a well-established brand.

"We started North&Co. as a small, independent brokerage many years ago. Our growth has given us a deep understanding of what is needed for agents to be able to provide the very best in customer service to their clients. In this case, we love to help open the door and create new opportunities for an independent broker in our community," said Gonzalez.

North&Co. has four offices in Greater Phoenix – Arcadia, North Central Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Chandler. The company was founded in 2015 by the unique and free-thinking Brian North, who saw the need for a new approach to real estate in Arizona. It is arguably one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in the Valley and has established itself as a leader in the Arizona real estate market.

About North&Co.

North&Co. has collectively, and carefully, crafted a culture built on five core values: Specialization. Innovation. Authenticity. Commitment. Teamwork. North&Co. agents do not settle for mediocrity. North&Co. agents are the movers and the shakers that make these core values a reality for the people they serve. For more information, visit northandco.com.

