tastytrade Management Evolves to Drive Next Stage of Growth

Since tastytrade became part of IG Group in June 2021, the Company's focus has been on integration which has gone very well, with successful cross pollination and synergies created across the business including tech and marketing. With integration materially complete, co-founder Kristi Ross has decided to move to a strategic advisory role and step back from day-to-day responsibilities at tastytrade and IG, from 1 July 2022.

JJ Kinahan will take an expanded leadership role as Regional CEO for IG, North America, effective 1 July 2022. Currently tastytrade's Vice President and Chief Market Strategist, Mr. Kinahan has previously worked very closely with tastytrade's senior team, including Tom Sosnoff, Kristi Ross, and Scott Sheridan. His extensive experience, including holding senior positions at thinkorswim, TD Ameritrade, and at Charles Schwab will be invaluable as IG Group continues to scale and grow tastytrade.

Co-founder of tastytrade, Tom Sosnoff, will continue to lead tastytrade as CEO and oversee the overall development and scaling of tasty's business in the US and abroad.

"Kristi is a highly-esteemed entrepreneur whose industry expertise and guidance helped shape tastytrade to become a premier online investing destination for self-directed traders," said June Felix, Global CEO, IG Group. "JJ's industry experience and his background with tastytrade's founders will drive our efforts to take tastytrade's growth to the next level. We are pleased that the business will continue to benefit from Kristi's expertise in her capacity as strategic advisor."

Tom Sosnoff added, "Having worked with JJ before, I'm really excited that he is stepping into this important role."

"As a co-founder and entrepreneur, I can't express enough how much I love tastytrade and I continue to be enthusiastic about the combination of IG and tastytrade. Therefore, as I enter this next exciting stage of my career, I remain committed to helping IG Group in an advisory capacity and have more time to focus on a non-financial start up," said Ms. Ross. "tastytrade was born out of the desire to create an investing ecosystem that combines compelling, informative content with a dynamic brokerage. The entire tastytrade team has devoted over 30 years to help individuals better understand financial markets and become empowered to meet their financial goals. I'm proud of the tremendous achievements we have made to date and I'm excited to see the next chapter of expansion and innovation to come."

"The work Tom, Kristi and others have done to empower retail investors is an impressive accomplishment," said Mr. Kinahan. "Being able to help the team build on this solid foundation is a thrilling point in my career. I look forward to helping to grow IG and tasty to further serve self-directed, ambitious people through our unique and comprehensive offering."

About tastytrade, Inc.

tastytrade, Inc. is focused on empowering investors through its award-winning financial content and media network, trader education, and dynamic brokerage services. Established in 2011 as a disruptive force to reinvent the accessibility of retail options and futures content and education for individuals, tastytrade offers 10 hours of daily, live, commercial free programming 7 days a week to retail investors in 190 countries.

The tastytrade ecosystem also includes brokerage firm tastyworks, Inc., established in 2017, which supports investors who want to actively manage their own money with a powerful trading platform and embedded engaging content. tastyworks, Inc. is a registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC, and tastyworks Australia Pty Ltd is an ASIC registered broker-dealer.

tastytrade, Inc. is part of IG Group Holdings plc IGG a global fintech company that provides its award-winning products and platforms to ambitious people around the world, giving them access to over 19,000 financial markets.

About IG

IG Group has been at the forefront of trading innovation since 1974. Since then, we've evolved into a global fintech company incorporating the IG, tastytrade, IG Prime, Spectrum and DailyFX brands, with a presence in Europe, North America, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

Our award-winning products and platforms empower ambitious people the world over to unlock opportunities around the clock, giving them access to over 19,000 financial markets. Today, more than 400,000 clients call IG Group home.

IG Group Holdings plc is an established member of the FTSE 250 and holds a long-term investment grade credit rating of BBB- with a stable outlook from Fitch Ratings.

