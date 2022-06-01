SkyKnight Capital Invests alongside Physician Partners and Management in DOCS Dermatology

SkyKnight Capital, L.P. ("SkyKnight"), a private equity firm with a track record of building market-leading businesses alongside exceptional entrepreneurs and aligned employee shareholders, announced that it has invested in DOCS Dermatology ("DOCS" or the "Company").

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, DOCS has developed into one of the largest dermatology management platforms in the U.S. with over 80 clinics and more than 1,300 employees. The Company's highly experienced, board-certified dermatologists, surgeons, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants provide comprehensive patient care covering general dermatology, surgical, pathology, and cosmetic services. DOCS's mission is to enable the highest-quality patient care by empowering providers with best-in-class resources, administrative support, training, and technology – all while preserving clinical autonomy and provider equity ownership.

"We are proud and excited to partner with SkyKnight as DOCS continues building a market leading dermatology services platform," said CEO John Macke. "The Company's provider-centric culture, patient-first approach, and commitment to true partnership make DOCS a uniquely attractive home for like-minded physicians looking to leverage the resources of a larger platform. The partnership with SkyKnight will enable DOCS to continue investing behind clinical and corporate resources, new technology, as well as expand throughout new and existing markets."

"DOCS is an industry leader with the highest standards of clinical excellence, a strong culture, and a proven physician partnership model. We are honored to partner with management and the entire DOCS organization to accelerate the Company's development," said Matthew Ebbel, Managing Partner at SkyKnight Capital. "Since inception, DOCS has constantly strived to build a partnership-driven organization that preserves the private-practice culture and supports providers with resources and technology to make their practices better. SkyKnight shares this vision and will bring the capital and resources to help DOCS execute for years to come."

SkyKnight was advised by William Blair & Company, Holland & Knight LLP, Compass Healthcare Consulting, and Avalere Health. DOCS was advised by Harris Williams and McGuireWoods LLP.

About DOCS Dermatology

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, DOCS Dermatology (Dermatologists of Central States) is a dermatology practice management company serving dermatology clinics throughout Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. DOCS provides its partner practices with centralized non-clinical resources and services that enable clinicians to focus exclusively on providing best-in-class dermatological care to patients. For over 40 years, DOCS's partner practices have established a reputation for providing excellent clinical care and an elevated patient experience within the communities they serve. More information is available at www.docsdermgroup.com/about-us

About SkyKnight Capital

SkyKnight Capital manages $2.5 billion in private equity capital on behalf of leading institutional family offices, foundations, endowments, and pensions. SkyKnight makes long-term investments into high-quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams. More information is available at www.skyknightcapital.com

Please direct any inquiries to Mara Hunt at mara@skyknightcapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005963/en/