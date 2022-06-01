Teslar Software Recognized as a 2022 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology

Fintech acknowledged by Arizent for balanced, flexible workplace, dedication to employee advancement

Teslar Software, provider of lending process automation tools for community financial institutions, has been named a 2022 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group.

Fintechs were selected for the list based on an evaluation of workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics, and an employee survey rating experience. Teslar Software was recognized for its laid-back environment, welcoming, positive culture, and commitment to driving professional success. Teslar regularly facilitates team building activities and out-of-office gatherings such as Fun Fridays to build camaraderie. The fintech also consistently provides resources to help team members develop and grow professionally, and offers an employee rewards package with leading benefits, such as a 7.5% contribution to employees' 401(k)s and unlimited PTO. Teslar also added two new paid holidays this year, now totaling ten.

"We recognize that Teslar Software's recent success and momentum wouldn't be possible without the strong team we have here. That's why it's a top priority to facilitate a work environment that's flexible, balanced and fun," said Tamra Noe, senior vice president of people at Teslar Software. "We strive to not only create a workplace that's enjoyable, but one that directly supports and helps to advance our employees' careers. It's important to us that each team member feels heard and valued; all voices and perspectives are welcome at Teslar."

"The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, leaders and creative thinkers," said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at fintechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them."

To be considered for the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology acknowledgement, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S. For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software, founded in 2008, is a configurable lending process automation platform for community financial institutions. Teslar transforms commercial lending by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers effectively serve their customers. Named Best Solution for Lending by the 2021 FinXTech Awards, Teslar Software continues to earn their reputation as a top technology provider for community institutions. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.

