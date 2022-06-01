Cree LED Introduces Cutting-edge XLamp® Element G LEDs with the Industry's Broadest Range of Colors

Cree LED, an SGH company SGH, announced today the launch of XLamp® Element G LEDs, delivering a new product class with unmatched light output and efficiency for LEDs of this size. The XLamp Element G LEDs are the latest in Cree LED's broad portfolio of lighting solutions enabling maximum light output and optical performance with new levels of precision and control.
Expanding on Cree LED's technology breakthroughs, the XLamp Element G LEDs provide next-level performance in color mixing applications:
- New performance class delivering nearly 3x the light output of the XQ-E and 9x the lumen density of XP-E2
- Broadest range of color options available in the industry
- No-compromise package design with minimal LED chip-to-edge spacing featuring a large, electrically isolated thermal pad and ESD protection
The XLamp Element G LEDs are optimized for multicolor directional lighting products for indoor and outdoor directional, architectural and entertainment applications.
"We continue to lead the industry by challenging assumptions about what's possible with LED technology. Our XLamp Element G LEDs deliver a new standard," said Cree LED President, Claude Demby. "Customers have been asking for the next flagship color platform and we've delivered ‒ providing more color options and better control than ever before. XE-G LEDs deliver an innovative building block approach to lighting system design, providing an entirely new performance standard for this category. We are eager to see our customers implement the XLamp Element G LEDs in their next generation products."
The Cree LED team will feature XLamp Element G LEDs in multiple demonstrations at LightFair 2022 in Las Vegas from June 21-23, 2022. Current customers and those interested in learning more are encouraged to stop by the Cree LED booth #3007 during the event.
Product samples are available now and production quantities are available with standard lead times. To learn more about XLamp Element G LEDs, visit: cree-led.com/XE-G.
About Cree LED:
Cree LED, an SGH company, offers one of the industry's broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. Our team delivers best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in High Power General Lighting, Mid-Power General Lighting, Specialty Lighting and Video Screens. With more than thirty years of experience, Cree LED develops products backed by expert design assistance, superior sales support and industry-best global customer service. For more information, visit www.cree-led.com.
