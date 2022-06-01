Darryl Demos Elected to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank

On May 25, 2022, Bankwell Financial Group, Inc.'s (the "Company", the holding company for Bankwell Bank, the "Bank") shareholders elected Darryl Demos to serve as a Director of the Company and the Bank.
Bringing more than 30 years' experience, Mr. Demos was formerly the Executive Vice President for Curinos, a global provider of data technology to the financial services industry. Prior to Curinos, he was the General Manager at both Novantas (where he also served as a Board Member) and Verint, a global technology and data company. He was founder and CEO of Demos Solutions, which was purchased by Verint in 2006. He began his career at KPMG, working in the audit and consulting divisions. Mr. Demos earned a BA from Williams and an MS from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
Bankwell's CEO Chris Gruseke states, "We are excited to welcome Darryl to Bankwell's Board of Directors. Darryl's vast experience as an advisor to the banking industry, coupled with his technology and financial experience, make him an ideal addition to our board."
Bankwell is a commercial bank that provides banking and lending services to businesses and residents. Bankwell was founded on the principles of providing an exceptional banking experience and adding value to the communities it serves. For more information about this press release, interested parties may contact Laura Waitz, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Bankwell Financial Group at (203) 652-0166. More about Bankwell can be found at www.mybankwell.com.
