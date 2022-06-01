Rent-A-Center Opens Store in Cordele, Georgia

Rent-A-Center Store Manager, Demetrious Banks, and his sales team are pleased to offer the residents of Cordele an option when it comes to acquiring ownership of high-quality furniture, appliances, electronics and computers.
The new Rent-A-Center store is located at 1007 16th Ave E, Suite B in Cordele. To welcome Rent-A-Center to its new neighborhood, members of the Cordele community are invited to attend a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m. EDT. The public will have the opportunity to shop the store's merchandise during the grand opening event.
In conjunction with the grand opening ceremony, Rent-A-Center will be giving away an LG 86" Smart TV, valued at $1,899.99. To enter, simply visit the store during the grand opening. No purchase is necessary.
As a part of Rent-A-Center's mission to give back to those in need, the new store will contribute $1,000 to Crisp County Community Council, a local organization dedicated to improving child and family well-being by connecting people to the proper resources, including programs related to child health, school readiness and success, family stability and community enhancement.
Rent-A-Center operates 49 locations in the Georgia. This Cordele location will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. RCII is a leading provider of technology driven, flexible, no debt obligation leasing solutions that offer underserved consumers access to and potential ownership of high-quality durable goods that enhance the quality of life. The company's omni-channel model utilizes proprietary data and technology to facilitate transactions across a wide range of retail channels including its own Acima virtual lease-to-own platform, Rentacenter.com, e-commerce partner platforms, partner retail stores, and Rent-A-Center branded stores. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006021/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
