Black Hat USA Announces Over 80 Briefings for its 25th Anniversary Hybrid Event in Las Vegas

Black Hat, the producer of the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security events, returns to Las Vegas celebrating Black Hat USA's 25th anniversary with a hybrid event on August 6 – August 11. The event will take place at Mandalay Bay Convention Center with both a virtual experience and an in-person event, offering a robust lineup of over 80 Briefings hand selected by the Black Hat Review Board, comprised of some of the industry's most respected experts.

On August 10 and 11, attendees will learn the latest in information security risks, research and trends. Briefings highlights include:

Charged by an Elephant – An APT Fabricating Evidence to Throw You in Jail – This talk will focus on the activities of ModifiedElephant, a threat actor operating for at least a decade with ties to the commercial surveillance industry. The researchers will discuss how this threat actor has gone about incriminating activists who are locked up to this day, despite forensic reports that show the evidence was planted.

Glitched on Earth by Humans: A Black-Box Security Evaluation of the SpaceX Starlink User Terminal – The SpaceX operated Starlink low Earth orbit satellite constellation aims to provide satellite internet coverage for the whole world, but the widespread availability of the Starlink User Terminals (UT) exposes them to hardware hackers and opens the door for attackers to freely explore the network. The recent Viasat attack demonstrates a need for satellite communication security and the impact security vulnerabilities can have on UTs that are often deployed in isolated locations. This presentation covers the first black-box hardware security evaluation of the SpaceX Starlink UT.

Bug Bounty Evolution: Not Your Grandson's Bug Bounty –Bug bounties were once held as a security best practice, especially when Hack The Pentagon launched in 2016. Every organization was running a bug bounty program, but these programs have been growing stale without having brought the revolutionary security benefits. This talk will explore what the industry has learned about them since and where the industry is now.

Android Universal Root: Exploiting Mobile GPU/Command Queue Drivers – The researchers in this talk conducted a security review on ImgTec's PowerVR GPU device driver where they discovered and reported over 35 exploitable bugs. The talk will focus primarily on GPU hacking and will show a demonstration rooting a well-known PowerVR device.

Two- and four-day Trainings will take place from August 6 – 9 with a variety of courses in malware, network security, penetration testing and more. Trainings will be conducted in a hybrid environment with some courses taking place in-person, while others offered virtually.

Attendees can register for an in-person or virtual pass for the Business Hall taking place on August 10 and 11. Business Hall attendees can access the Keynote, Arsenal, Sponsored Sessions and more, as well as network and learn from expert security practitioners. New this year is the Black Hat Innovation Spotlight, a video competition for cybersecurity Start-Up's to present their products and solutions live in-person at Black Hat USA. Finalists will receive a Start-Up booth in the Business Hall for this year's event, along with a 10-minute scheduled speaking slot, and a 30-minute briefing with an Omdia Cybersecurity Analyst. For more details on the competition and submission dates please visit the competition Black Hat Innovation Spotlight Competition page.

Black Hat Arsenal will provide a hybrid option over the course of two days on August 10 and 11 welcoming researchers from the open-source community with demonstrations of innovative tools. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with presenters as they showcase the latest open-source tools and products.

For registration and information on Black Hat USA 2022, please visit https://www.blackhat.com/us-22/.

About Black Hat

For over 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. For more information, please visit www.informatech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006007/en/