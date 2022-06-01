Sparrow Pharmaceuticals to Present New Pharmacology Data on SPI-62 at the 2022 Annual European Congress of Rheumatology

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, an emerging, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, targeted therapies to address unmet needs in both endocrinology and rheumatology, today announced that it will present new pharmacology data at the 2022 Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) on its lead candidate, SPI-62, an HSD-1 inhibitor. SPI-47, a fixed-dose-combination of SPI-62 and prednisolone, is being developed for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases beginning with polymyalgia rheumatica. Sparrow will present the data during an in-person poster session. EULAR 2022 will take place 1-4 June 2022, at the Bella Center Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark.
The poster presentation details are summarized below:
EULAR 2022 In-Person Poster Presentation
- Title: Toward Safer Glucocorticoid Therapy of Polymyalgia Rheumatica
- Poster Number: POS1332
- Presenting Author: David A. Katz, Ph.D.
-
Session Date/Time: 4 June, 2022
- Dr. Katz will be in-person with the poster on 4 June at 10:15– 11:00 GMT +2
- The poster will be displayed on Screen 123 in the EULAR Science Exhibit on 4 June at 8:45 - 9:30, 10:15– 11:00, 11:45 - 12:30, and 13:15 - 13:45 GMT +2
- The poster and pre-recorded narration will also be available on the EULAR conference app from 1 June until 31 July
To register and view the abstracts, visit EULAR's website here.
To learn more about Sparrow Pharmaceuticals and its leadership team, visit the website at www.sparrowpharma.com.
About Sparrow Pharmaceuticals
Sparrow Pharmaceuticals was founded to spare patients the ravages of steroids. Leveraging underappreciated scientific insights into steroid biology, the company is working to provide better treatment options for serious disorders of hypercortisolism, and to revolutionize the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.SPI-62, is an oral, small molecule, novel therapeutic treatment designed to target the source of active intracellular glucocorticoids in key tissues. SPI-47 is a fixed-dose-combination of SPI-62 and the glucocorticoid medicine prednisolone.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601006016/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.