UKG Names Chris Todd as Chief Executive Officer

Aron Ain transitions to UKG Executive Chair

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced that Chris Todd, president of UKG, has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO), effective July 1, 2022, as part of the company's succession plan. Current Chairman and longtime CEO Aron Ain will transition to executive chair and remain actively involved with UKG, including working closely with current and future customers and partners, promoting the UKG brand worldwide, and providing support to the leadership team.

"I've had a front-row seat watching Chris prepare for this exciting change. I know his passion for our customers, our partners, and our business — led by his deep appreciation for U Krewers — makes him a perfect fit for this role," said Ain. "Chris' abilities, intellect, and sheer desire to take UKG to the next level is why I know our future has never been brighter."

"I am fortunate to have been mentored by an incredible person and CEO, and beyond proud to have the honor to lead such an amazing group of talented individuals who are driven to help organizations be successful by focusing on their people," said Todd. "We have a massive opportunity ahead as we work to help many more organizations around the world thrive and become great places to work for all."

As CEO, Todd will lead day-to-day operations and continue to serve on the UKG board of directors. He will also lead and communicate the company's strategic, operational, and cultural agenda.

Todd has served as president since 2018, overseeing all customer-facing functions, including services, product development, sales, and marketing. He started his career at the company in 2007, serving as senior vice president of operations and chief services officer, leading global customer operations, information technology, procurement, and legal. Before UKG, Todd was a member of the executive team at Blackbaud, overseeing worldwide sales as well as international operations in Australia and the U.K. Earlier in his career, he worked at McKinsey & Company and the investment bank S. G. Warburg & Co. Todd holds a juris doctor from Yale Law School and a bachelor's degree in history and government from Harvard University.

"This transition represents a natural evolution for our business, and we have prepared for this day for several years," said Ain. "Making this change ahead of the start of our fiscal year in October allows Chris to lead the 2023 strategy development. He has spent the past year thoughtfully building and shaping our remarkable leadership team as we progress toward $4 billion in revenue in 2023, a year earlier than expected."

"I promise to work every day to ensure that UKG lives ‘our purpose is people' by championing great workplaces all over the world while continuing to nurture our own people-centric culture with a deep commitment to belonging, diversity, equity, and inclusion," continued Todd. "I am excited for our future and everything I know that our team can accomplish together with our customers."

