mSix&Partners Announces Key Leadership Changes in Support of the Agency's Growth, Purpose and DEI Commitments

Kim Sivillo Named CEO, North America; Belinda J. Smith to Serve as Global DEI Consultant across The&Partnership Group

mSix&Partners, a joint venture between The&Partnership and GroupM, today announced the appointment of Kim Sivillo as its new North America CEO. Former mSix&Partners CEO, Americas, Belinda Smith, will serve as Global DEI Consultant across The&Partnership Group, globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531006017/en/

Kim Sivillo moves into her new role as CEO, North America, for mSix&Partners. (Photo: Business Wire)

In her new role, Sivillo reports directly to Global CEO, Jack Swayne and takes responsibility for leading all North American agency operations, strategy, growth and client success.

"Kim's appointment is a giant win for mSix&Partners and our clients," said Swayne. "For more than 20 years, Kim has grown business, shaped culture, nurtured teams and innovated on behalf of world-class brands. Her leadership on clients, purpose and inclusivity are exactly what we were looking for as we apply our multidisciplinary approach to go further and faster in building great brands."

Smith's work for The&Partnership Group will be delivered under the banner of her new consultancy, The Second Arrow (thesecondarrow.com).

"It has been an incredible journey leading the Americas, showing we can radically transform the makeup of our leadership team and create an employee-first workplace while delivering client, revenue, and profit growth," said Smith. "I am very grateful for the support and dedication of The&Partnership Group as we continue this journey together and as The Second Arrow works to create industry-wide change at the executive level."

"We are delighted to continue our relationship with Belinda," said Founder and Chair of The&Partnership, Johnny Hornby. "Her success advancing DEI across the global marketing industry and efforts on our behalf is indisputable."

"I am honored and excited to lead and grow the impressive team and clientele that mSix&Partners has established in the North American region," said Sivillo. "The work the agency is doing to drive true success for clients like David Yurman and WSJ has set the bar high. I am committed to working closely with the team to ensure we raise it even higher."

During Sivillo's tenure at Assembly Global, she served in several key roles including President of Media Investment, Chief Client Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Across these posts, she led all business operations, took command of the growth of its retail, luxury, financial services, politics, pharma and travel client engagements and was instrumental in the merging of Assembly and ForwardPMX. As President of Media investment, Sivillo oversaw a diverse team responsible for $3 Billion in annual media spend across digital and traditional channels. Sivillo's experience and leadership was particularly valuable during the pandemic when client and agency teams were under even greater pressure and needed steady and solid guidance. During this time, Sivillo developed, implemented and enforced new ways of working across departments to ensure improved efficiency, scale and a better client and employee experience.

At Dentsu (iProspect), Sivillo oversaw more than half of the agency's clients across four offices, a book of business in excess of $100 Million in revenue and large segments of the agency's luxury, retail, B2B, beauty, technology, DTC and pharma business. She also built and managed high-performing account teams and delivered impressive new business growth across clients such as Microsoft, the LVMH portfolio of brands, P&G, Diageo and others.

At mSix&Partners, Sivillo takes responsibility for 100+ employees, 26 clients and $300 million in billings.

About mSix&Partners

mSix&Partners is one of the fastest growing media agencies in the world. A progressive and entrepreneurial media network that was born digital, the agency is led by its partners who pride themselves on a pioneering, energetic approach and honest culture.

With over 40 offices worldwide, mSix&Partners is backed by WPP, the world's largest communications agency network, and embraces a unique ownership structure between The&Partnership and GroupM.

mSix&Partners are powered by this partnership to go Further, Faster for its clients. They specialise in driving business growth by creating bespoke, dedicated, multi-disciplinary teams that closely partner client marketing operations with data and technology placed firmly at the heart.

The agency measures all success across the triple bottom line: people, planet & profit. These pillars inform everything they do as equal forces in its own agency business plan, underpinned by technology, data & analytics products.

Client partners include Electronic Arts, Toyota, Lexus, News Corp, Discovery, Whirlpool and Fossil.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531006017/en/