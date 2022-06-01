Tachus Executives Hal Brumfield, Carter Old Named Ernst & Young 2022 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award Finalists

Tachus Fiber Internet, one of the fastest-growing fiber-to-the home Internet service providers in Texas, is pleased to announce that CEO Hal Brumfield and Chief Strategy Officer Carter Old have been named finalists for the prestigious Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Awards program.

Brumfield and Old are among 39 finalists selected by a panel of judges in the Central South Region, which includes the Houston, San Antonio, and Austin metropolitan areas. The award recognizes leaders who are creating long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Ernst & Young as finalists for this esteemed award," Brumfield said. "It is a testament to the hard work the team puts in every day to ensure that Tachus customers receive fast, reliable Internet service and unmatched customer support."

Tachus has differentiated itself in the fiber-to-the-home Internet market by remaining true to its core values of community, integrity, and simplicity, focusing on providing access to blazing fast fiber Internet, prompt and thorough local customer service with lifetime pricing, no taxes, fees or data caps - no strings attached.

In just over three years, Tachus has signed up more than 19,000 local subscribers. In addition, the company's fiber-optic network has passed more than 65,000 households in the region and employs more than 150 workers – all of whom are based in the Greater Houston area. In 2022, the company will more than double its Houston area footprint and customer count, underscoring its commitment to the local market.

"We are very honored to be named finalists for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award. This recognition, however, would not have been possible without the incredible support of our dedicated employees and financial partners, as well as the over 19,000 loyal customers who have said yes to Tachus," Old said. "Without them we wouldn't be in this position."

Central South regional winners will be announced on June 23 at the Moody Theater at ACL Live in Austin, and will go on to compete for the National Entrepreneur Awards, which will be presented November 10-13 at the Strategic Growth Forum and National Entrepreneur Of The Year U.S. Awards gala in Palm Springs, Calif.

About Tachus LLC

Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX, and founded in late 2018, Tachus LLC is a private equity-backed fiber broadband ISP. Tachus believes customers deserve fast, reliable Internet that requires no explanation. In doing so, Tachus is revolutionizing the way residential customers receive their Internet, by offering unlimited, enterprise-grade data-only services at a lifetime fixed rate, all paired with local customer service. With a network that has passed over 65,000 homes and serves over 19,000 customers, Tachus continues to rapidly expand its fiber network to other parts of the Houston area. Please visit www.tachus.com for more information.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. For more information, please visit ey.com/us/eoy.

