QSC Introduces Q-SYS Technology Partner Program

QSC is pleased to announce the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program, which enables software and hardware technology (vendor) partners to create market-ready solutions integrated with the Q-SYS Platform. Q-SYS Technology Partners can have their hardware and software solutions certified or validated and receive unique benefits and resources including dedicated development and technical support, marketing and training.

"The Q-SYS Partner Ecosystem connects systems, technologies, companies and people to redefine what's possible, in the experiences AV can deliver, with the most flexible and robust cloud-manageable audio, video & control platform on the market," says Jason Moss, Vice President Corporate Development & Alliances, QSC. "Our next step is to inspire, enable and support the growing number of Q-SYS hardware and software partners with a comprehensive program framework that unlocks the power of their technology integrations with Q-SYS. The Q-SYS Technology Partner Program is the first of several programs to help deliver on this vision and accelerate business and value with our partners and customers."

Value for Technology Partners

The Q-SYS Technology Partner Program invests in partner success by providing unique value to help accelerate their business.

- Innovate with the Q-SYS Platform and become validated with official solution conduits into the Q-SYS Ecosystem, joining a thriving ecosystem.

- Collaborate directly with QSC to certify or verify solutions for market and ensure a seamless development process, as well as get ongoing support and maintenance.

- Accelerate your go-to-market reach through promotion, validation and support from QSC.

"Technology partners are central to the growth and continued success and adoption of the Q-SYS Platform," says Geno Zaharie, Principal, Alliances & Ecosystems, QSC. "This new program provides a solid framework for establishing a trusted and beneficial relationship between QSC and our partners and allows us to accelerate growth and increase adoption of our technologies across the AV/IT industries. We look forward to working closely with our partners to further expand the Q-SYS Ecosystem."

QSC is proud of its robust Partner Ecosystem and looks forward to onboarding several key Partners already in the pipeline to join the Q-SYS Technology Program including Audio-Technica, Barco ClickShare, ETC, L-Acoustics, LG, Logitech, Mersive, Perfect Octave, Ping HD, Sennheiser, Volteo Edge and Yealink.

About QSC

Founded over five decades ago, QSC is a globally-recognized leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of award-winning, high-performance loudspeakers, digital mixers, power amplifiers, audio processors, digital cinema solutions, and the Q-SYS™ cloud-manageable audio, video and control Platform. Offering reliable, scalable and flexible solutions for entertainment, collaboration and commercial AV applications, our worldwide network of sales, service and support teams empowers people everywhere to create impactful connections and memorable experiences.

