Mi-Jack® Continues Global Expansion with Acquisition of German Company Yardeye GmbH

Mi-Jack Products, the industry leader in Rubber Tired Gantry (RTG) Cranes, container handling machinery, and technology for port and intermodal facilities, has announced a successful acquisition of Yardeye GmbH, a Germany-based automation, collision avoidance, and work zone protection provider for the port and rail container industries.

Mi-Jack Products acquires Yardeye GmbH. Executives from both companies stand in front of the Mi-Jack/Lanco world headquarters in Homewood, IL on May 31st, 2022. L-R: Jack Wepfer, VP of Finance and Accounting for Mi-Jack/Lanco, Stephan Trauth, Managing Director of Yardeye, Aaron Newton, VP of Sales for Mi-Jack, and Simon Fiera, VP of Technology for Mi-Jack.

Yardeye's RFID and GNSS-based equipment, personnel Real Time Locating System (RTLS), and Collision Avoidance System (CAS) fit seamlessly into Mi-Jack's Mi-Star® technology platform, which provides everything from differential GPS automated steering and GPS inventory management to virtualized operations view and centralized fleet management.

Combining both companies' skilled and experienced technology groups into one will facilitate continued innovation and excellence for automation, collision avoidance, and work zone protection within ports and intermodal terminals.

Aaron Newton, VP of Sales for Mi-Jack, said, "By bringing these two similar but unique technology platforms together, the port and intermodal industries will now have an end-to-end automation solution with superior redundancy, led by a company [Mi-Jack] that's been rooted in the container handling business for over 65 years."

According to Simon Fiera, VP of Technology at Mi-Jack, "We see Yardeye as a key component of integrating into an agnostic crane manufacturing base for the purposes of automation and work zone protection. We look forward to the innovations and efficiencies that will come from combining the skillsets and experiences of both the European and North American technology teams."

With this expanded footprint, Mi-Jack brings its world class support and service to Yardeye customers in North America and will provide Mi-Star technology solutions to ports and terminals across Europe. Mi-Jack provides 24/7/365 service and parts support and has a vast network of highly trained technicians and solutions experts that service customers both in-person and virtually.

Stephan Trauth, Managing Director of Yardeye, said, "We are very proud to join the Mi-Jack group. The know-how of both companies will generate more advanced capabilities and synergies. Together, we will provide an automation portfolio that sets new standards in the rail container industry. The network from Mi-Jack in the North American market and especially their competence will add more value and innovative ideas for our customers. We look forward to this new chapter!"

Christian Augustin, Founder of Yardeye and managing director of indurad said, "The team has been growing Yardeye since 2017 from a concept to a company with a global impact serving the intermodal and container handling industry. We are very proud with what we have achieved, and we believe that together with Mi-Jack, Yardeye will continue its success story, for our customers as well as our employees. indurad and I will continue to focus our activities on radar technology for bulk material handling."

About Mi-Jack

Mi-Jack is recognized worldwide as an industry leader and innovator in rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes and other products and solutions globally. Mi-Jack's Mi-Star suite of automation technology includes AccuSteer, AccuStack, AccuView, VehicleView, and AccuFleet. Mi-Star is installed on thousands of pieces of equipment throughout the world.

Corporate headquarters are in Hazel Crest, Illinois at an ISO 9001:2017 certified facility that produces Translift™ and Travelift® RTG's now in use on six continents. The company maintains four regional operations headquarters and five sales offices. Mi-Jack is part of the Lanco Group of Companies. For more information, go to www.mi-jack.com.

About Yardeye

Yardeye GmbH (www.yardeye.com) operates internationally with a focus on port automation and work zone protection in container terminals. By Yardeye's unique GNSS, RFID, and collisional avoidance technology, terminals are able to identify and track cranes, vehicles, and personnel for efficient intermodal yard operations and work zone protection.

