Camber Spine's SPIRA-P and SPIRA-T Devices Enter Full National Launch Mode

Camber's Complete Portfolio for Posterior Approach Exhibited and Focus Sessions to be Presented at ISASS

Camber Spine, a leading innovator in spine and medical technologies has announced that it is entering into the next phase of the complete national launch of the SPIRA-P Posterior Lumbar Spacer and has recently commercialized its Spira-T Oblique Posterior Lumbar Spacer.

Part of Camber's SPIRA product platform, the SPIRA-P Posterior Lumbar Spacer is versatile to accommodate open and minimally invasive PLIF or TLIF procedures and features a patented open architecture design for optimal endplate load distribution. Additionally, its uniquely designed surface allows for cell adhesion and bone cell proliferation while its interconnected porosity design mimics bone.

The SPIRA-T Oblique Posterior Lumbar Spacer is designed specifically to accommodate traditional and "insert and rotate" TLIF procedures. SPIRA-T is designed to efficiently accommodate an oblique approach and to optimize segmental lordosis.

As with all products within Camber's SPIRA technology platform, SPIRA-P and SPIRA-T include strategically placed and optimal sized openings for graft packing. The SPIRA products are designed to decrease the risk of subsidence with optimized endplate distribution and provide good visibility for fusion.

SPIRA-P and SPIRA-T will be among the systems displayed at Camber's booth (#302) this week at the International Society for the Advancement of Spine Surgery (ISASS) Annual Meeting at the Atlantis Hotel in the Bahamas. Camber's booth will also be hosting a series of focus sessions:

"The Solution to the Posterior Approach"

"The Anterior Column Solution"

"The Advanced Biologics Solution"

SPIRA implants are 3D printed. This specialized manufacturing technology allows Camber to create unique patented structures featuring open arched matrices and proprietary surfaces designed to enhance fusion and promote bone growth.

"We are excited to continue to make our SPIRA-P technology available to more surgeons around the country," said Camber Co-Founder and CEO, Daniel Pontecorvo, "Providing structural stability following discectomy, our SPIRA Posterior Lumbar Spacers have different shapes and designs to accommodate a broader array of posterior and transforaminal approaches and techniques."

With further expansions to its lines of award-winning SPIRA and ENZA technology platforms due later this year, along with training labs and educational programs to support ALIF, LLIF, OLIF, PLIF and TLIF spine surgery techniques, the company is focused on fulfilling its mission to support the full array of surgical approaches.

Innovative spine and medical technology company Camber Spine Technologies is dedicated to creating surgeon-designed solutions in MIS and minimally disruptive access for the treatment of complex spinal pathology. Incorporating state-of-the-art manufacturing, 3-D printing, an acute sensitivity to patient anatomy, and a portfolio of 50 patents, Camber Spine is making quantum leaps in the spinal fusion market. Learn more at CamberMedtech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005967/en/