Fitbod Featured for Their Pledge: Benefiting Laureus Sport for Good USA

"Train like the pros," world-class athlete Grant Lottering partnership for good

UHSM Health Share, a faith-based healthcare nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values, announces today extreme endurance, cycling athlete Grant Lottering, international motivational speaker and Laureus Sport for Good Ambassador, showcases Fitbod for their generous contribution and pledge towards benefitting Laureus, Sport for Good USA. Sponsor, UHSM and Ambassador, Grant Lottering are proud to present Fitbod with Figueroa Mountain, located just north of Santa Barbara in California. Fitbod's organizational generosity towards this cause has inspired other corporate initiatives, donations and publicity, all towards the benefit of Laurus Sport for Good USA.

Grant Lottering, along with previous Im'Possible Tours, has offered beautiful mountaintop photos as a ‘thank you' to corporate sponsors. Within Grant Lottering's USA Im'Possible Tour, 10 special photos will feature Grant peaking over mountain tops as an analogy to overcoming life's obstacles. Fitbod will receive one of the ten mountaintop, peak photos, a token of gratitude to those that support a good cause. Others that will receive mountain-top images for keepsake include Giant, Arcsona, Mercedes-Vans, Athletic Brewing, Los Angeles Giltinis, and Pray.com. Additional information will be released on sponsors over Grant Lottering's 2022 USA Im'Possible Tour.

"Our partnership with FitBod empowers our members to pursue active and healthy lives," said UHSM President Christopher Jin. "We understand that working out can sometimes be arduous and unexciting. But, with Grant Lottering's high endurance workout on the FitBod App, our members can have an enjoyable and exciting experience while simultaneously reaping the perks of physical exercise. We couldn't think of anyone more inspirational and encouraging to lead our valued members in an intense workout than Grant, one of our own incredible USHM ambassadors."

Fitbod has offered new users who download and complete the "Grant Lottering High Endurance Training" workout between June 1 and June 4 the opportunity to give back through a 1:1, $1.00 donation towards sport for the sake of goodness; donations ensure that children across the USA have access to, and are enriched by, programs that use sport to teach life skills, via Laureus Sport for Good USA. Fitbod is a personalized fitness app that leverages health data to enable users to develop and nurture weekly fitness habits. Fitbod pledges to donate $1 to Laureus Sport for Good USA for every new workout downloaded and completed via the Fitbod app. Through Grant Lottering's high endurance workout, Fitbod users and UHSM members get the unique opportunity to train like a professional cyclist with one of the sport's most elite athletes.

"We are thrilled to support USHM and Laureus Sport for Good," said Krystian Michalak, head of sales and partnership at FitBod. "Both organizations have fantastic initiatives that truly make a difference in the world and peoples' lives. Fitbod is eager to contribute to such noble causes while raising awareness of our unique workout with Grant Lottering."

Lottering will begin his first-ever US Im'possible Tour on June 1 with a projected finish on June 4 –updates of his journey can be found here. Moreover, new Fitbod users who download and complete the "Grant Lottering High Endurance Training" in the app will not only receive three free workouts to train like the pros but also enable a $1 contribution to Laureus Sport for Good USA. Donation dates go from June 1 to the 4.

After miraculously surviving a cycling accident requiring 12 surgeries and later emergency cancer treatment, Lottering would go on to do the impossible by completing multiple extreme cycling events for charity dubbed the Im'possible Tours. Over European mountains and across South Africa, he continues to astonish the medical profession and audiences alike, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for underprivileged children worldwide. Lottering's remarkable story and life journey inspire and challenge audiences to be resilient and persevere in the face of adversity, reaching over 90 million people globally. For his latest Im'possible Tour, sponsored by UHSM, Lottering will attempt a 700-mile non-stop traverse, climbing 63,000 feet through Southern California.

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM Health Share is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through its We Share programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and We Share programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network plus access to basic care through CVS Minute Clinic and Health Hub. We Share and UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.

