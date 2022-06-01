Nintendo News: Nintendo Hits the Road This Summer With an Interactive Nintendo Switch Experience for Kids and Families

Nintendo is hitting the road this summer with the Nintendo Switch Road Trip to bring families an interactive experience! From June 10 to Sept. 5, Nintendo is making stops across the U.S. and inviting families to enjoy hands-on gameplay with the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. You'll be able to play demos of some of the latest Nintendo Switch games, including Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Mario Strikers: Battle League, which launches on June 10.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005782/en/

Nintendo is hitting the road this summer with the Nintendo Switch Road Trip to bring families an interactive experience! From June 10 to Sept. 5, Nintendo is making stops across the U.S. and inviting families to enjoy hands-on gameplay with the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. You'll be able to play demos of some of the latest Nintendo Switch games, including Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Mario Strikers: Battle League, which launches on June 10. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In addition to featuring the latest Nintendo Switch games, the vibrantly designed experience will be decked out in colorful Nintendo décor – perfect for shareable photo opportunities on social media. Plus, you'll have the opportunity to receive free Nintendo swag (while supplies last), as well as purchase the Nintendo hardware and software you've enjoyed at the experience via the online My Nintendo Store.

This summer's new Nintendo Switch event might just be headed to a city near you! Swing by the Nintendo Switch Road Trip experience to find out how Nintendo Switch can be a companion to your summer and fit into all your enjoyable family moments.

The Nintendo Switch Road Trip tour is scheduled to make the following stops:

Market Location Address Dates Minneapolis, MN Mall of America 2131 Lindau Lane, Suite 500 Bloomington, MN 55425 June 10 – June 13 Denver, CO Park Meadows Mall 8401 Park Meadows Center Dr.

Lone Tree, CO 80124 June 23 – June 25 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest (Weekend 2) Henry W. Maier Festival Park

200 N Harbor Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53202 June 30 – July 2 Chicago, IL Navy Pier 600 E Grand Ave. Chicago, IL 60611 July 8 – July 12 San Diego, CA San Diego Comic-Con Interactive Zone at Comic-Con, across from Petco Park 100 Park Blvd. San Diego, CA 92101 July 21 – July 24 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Intersection of Spring St. and Main St. Bethlehem, PA Aug. 5 – Aug. 8 Raleigh-Durham, NC Streets at Southpoint 6910 Fayetteville Rd. Durham, NC 27713 Aug. 12 – Aug. 16 Los Angeles, CA Universal CityWalk Hollywood 100 Universal City Plaza Universal City, CA 91608 Aug. 25 – Aug. 28 Seattle, WA Alderwood Mall 3000 184th St. SW Lynnwood, WA 98037 Sept. 2 – Sept. 5

With all the fun in store, event pre-registration is recommended (there may be limited standby availability on the day of the event). To secure your spot, you can register for a Warp Pipe Pass for you and your family at https://experience.nintendo.com/#/events. Registration is available on a rolling basis for each tour stop beginning today and continuing throughout the summer.

For more information about the Nintendo Switch Road Trip, visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/road-trip/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005782/en/