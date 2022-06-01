Nintendo News: Nintendo Hits the Road This Summer With an Interactive Nintendo Switch Experience for Kids and Families

Nintendo is hitting the road this summer with the Nintendo Switch Road Trip to bring families an interactive experience! From June 10 to Sept. 5, Nintendo is making stops across the U.S. and inviting families to enjoy hands-on gameplay with the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. You'll be able to play demos of some of the latest Nintendo Switch games, including Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Mario Strikers: Battle League, which launches on June 10.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005782/en/
Nintendo is hitting the road this summer with the Nintendo Switch Road Trip to bring families an interactive experience! From June 10 to Sept. 5, Nintendo is making stops across the U.S. and inviting families to enjoy hands-on gameplay with the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. You'll be able to play demos of some of the latest Nintendo Switch games, including Nintendo Switch Sports, Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Mario Strikers: Battle League, which launches on June 10. (Graphic: Business Wire)
In addition to featuring the latest Nintendo Switch games, the vibrantly designed experience will be decked out in colorful Nintendo décor – perfect for shareable photo opportunities on social media. Plus, you'll have the opportunity to receive free Nintendo swag (while supplies last), as well as purchase the Nintendo hardware and software you've enjoyed at the experience via the online My Nintendo Store.
This summer's new Nintendo Switch event might just be headed to a city near you! Swing by the Nintendo Switch Road Trip experience to find out how Nintendo Switch can be a companion to your summer and fit into all your enjoyable family moments.
The Nintendo Switch Road Trip tour is scheduled to make the following stops:
|
Market
|
Location
|
Address
|
Dates
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Mall of America
|
2131 Lindau Lane, Suite 500 Bloomington, MN 55425
|
June 10 – June 13
|
Denver, CO
|
Park Meadows Mall
|
8401 Park Meadows Center Dr.
|
June 23 – June 25
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Summerfest (Weekend 2)
|
Henry W. Maier Festival Park
Milwaukee, WI 53202
|
June 30 – July 2
|
Chicago, IL
|
Navy Pier
|
600 E Grand Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611
|
July 8 – July 12
|
San Diego, CA
|
San Diego Comic-Con
|
Interactive Zone at Comic-Con, across from Petco Park
100 Park Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92101
|
July 21 – July 24
|
Bethlehem, PA
|
Musikfest
|
Intersection of Spring St. and Main St.
Bethlehem, PA
|
Aug. 5 – Aug. 8
|
Raleigh-Durham, NC
|
Streets at Southpoint
|
6910 Fayetteville Rd.
Durham, NC 27713
|
Aug. 12 – Aug. 16
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Universal CityWalk Hollywood
|
100 Universal City Plaza
Universal City, CA 91608
|
Aug. 25 – Aug. 28
|
Seattle, WA
|
Alderwood Mall
|
3000 184th St. SW
Lynnwood, WA 98037
|
Sept. 2 – Sept. 5
With all the fun in store, event pre-registration is recommended (there may be limited standby availability on the day of the event). To secure your spot, you can register for a Warp Pipe Pass for you and your family at https://experience.nintendo.com/#/events. Registration is available on a rolling basis for each tour stop beginning today and continuing throughout the summer.
For more information about the Nintendo Switch Road Trip, visit https://www.nintendo.com/events/road-trip/.
Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005782/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.