Payrailz Named a Best Place to Work in Fintech for Fourth Consecutive Year

Payrailz®, a digital payments company offering smarter, more engaging payment experiences to banks and credit unions across the United States, has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group. Payrailz has been included in the list every year since 2019.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

The 2022 list included 50 companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker, National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance.

"The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, managers and creative thinkers," said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at fintechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them."

Payrailz is especially proud of the way it has maintained its culture in the midst of the global pandemic and in a mostly remote working environment. Payrailz' culture is more than a sleek office or fun workplace happy hours, but rather its culture is built on a foundation of family where everyone is valued and their voices are heard, regardless of their position in the company.

"Our company has grown tremendously over the past few years, and we owe so much of that to the culture we have created. Each of our employees does tremendous work and has helped make Payrailz one of the best places to work in the industry," said Fran Duggan, CEO of Payrailz. "I am so very proud of Payrailz for being named a great place to work for the fourth year in a row, and I am grateful for each team member's contribution to our success. We have a truly collaborative environment where we all learn from and uplift each other and that is evident not only in our family-oriented culture but in our partnerships with our clients and our innovative products."

Payrailz is a digital payments company specializing in providing banks and credit unions with a smart, engaging and proactive payments experience. The company's mission is to provide financial institutions with the innovative tools they need to help them better serve their customers or members and set themselves apart from the competition. As it seeks to empower financial institutions, the company also seeks to empower its employees.

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com

About Payrailz®

Payrailz is a digital payments company offering advanced payment capabilities and experiences including consumer and business bill pay, external and internal transfers, new account funding, P2P, B2B, B2C, and other related solutions to banks and credit unions. In a society that increasingly has become focused on a "do it for me" culture, Payrailz' smart technology makes the difference. Payrailz creates smarter payment experiences for the financial services industry that are predictive and more engaging than currently available alternatives. Financial institutions can confidently embrace Payrailz' API-first and cloud-native technology engine, to offer unique payment solutions to their consumers and businesses. Payrailz helps financial institutions meet the payment expectations of today and the payment innovation needs of tomorrow.

