The Kemper Foundation Launches Read Conmigo Bilingual Educator Grant Program

The Kemper Foundation announced today it has launched a new bilingual educator grant program, Read Conmigo, underscoring the Foundation's commitment to advance education through support of elementary schoolteachers of bilingual programs.

Read Conmigo grants are intended to strengthen bilingual literacy skills of Latino students. The Kemper Foundation will annually award up to 100 grants of $3,000 in two grant cycles to teachers of Spanish-English bilingual classrooms. The grants can be used for educational resources, tools and materials, and professional development.

The program's Fall 2022 cycle has launched in the Greater Los Angeles Area, including Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, and Ventura County. The program is expected to expand to additional markets in the U.S. for the Spring 2023 grant cycle.

"The Kemper Foundation endorses the distinct educational, social and financial benefits of bilingualism in Latino families," said Joseph P. Lacher, Jr., Chairman of The Kemper Foundation Board of Trustees, and Kemper Corporation's President, CEO and Chairman. "It's been clearly demonstrated that improved bilingual skills provide a broader array of opportunities for Latino community members, while strengthening communities overall. We're proud that the Read Conmigo program will put needed funds in the hands of teachers whose classrooms will benefit from essential resources and professional development in support of bilingual literacy."

The application deadline for Fall 2022 grants is June 26, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Additional information including eligibility requirements, grant usage guidelines, FAQs and the grant application are posted on The Kemper Foundation website. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee comprised of officers from The Kemper Foundation and Read Conmigo program partners. Grant funds will be awarded in August 2022 for this grant cycle. To learn more about The Kemper Foundation's new Read Conmigo grant program, visit The Kemper Foundation website.

About The Kemper Foundation

The Kemper Foundation, the philanthropic partner of Kemper Corporation, focuses on support for charitable causes and organizations supporting education, health, and community development. Through financial support and employee volunteerism, The Kemper Foundation aims to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work.

About Kemper

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation's leading specialized insurers. With approximately $15 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.5 million policies, is represented by approximately 35,400 agents and brokers, and has approximately 10,300 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220525005795/en/