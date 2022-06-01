New Sales Leadership Joins HealthEdge to Accelerate Growth and Support the Expansion of Digital Health Platform

HealthEdge announced two strategic additions to its sales leadership: Matt Francis, Senior Vice President, HealthRules Payor Sales, and Jeff Jacobs, Senior Vice President, Source Sales. They will be responsible for driving new customer growth and adoption of the HealthEdge Digital Platform, a suite of cloud-based SaaS applications for core administration (HealthRules Payor), payment integrity (Source), care management (GuidingCare), and digital health management (Wellframe). The expansion of the sales team will enable the company to meet the increasing demands of regional and national health plan customers.

Jeff Jacobs, SVP, Source Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am excited to have Matt and Jeff join the team during this time of unprecedented growth," said Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Chris Conte. "As we continue to scale and expand our footprint, they will play a vital role in our success and help drive our mission to lead a digital revolution in healthcare."

Matt Francis has 25 years of sales leadership experience in the healthcare industry. Previously he was Head of Payer Sales at Edifecs. Additionally, he served in several sales management roles with Cognizant, Aldera, and TriZetto. His responsibilities will include developing new growth strategies for the organization's next-gen core administration processing system, HealthRules Payor. Ranked Best in KLAS® by KLAS Research, HealthEdge has also been named a Sample Vendor for Next-Gen Core Admin Processing Solutions by Gartner® in its Hype Cycle™ for U.S. Healthcare Payers Report for 11 consecutive years.

Jeff Jacobs has more than 20 years of experience in sales management. Previously he spent 12 years with Cotiviti and recently served as SVP and Market Leader. Additionally, he served in leadership roles with Oxford Mergers & Acquisitions, Cigna Healthcare, and Xerox. He will support the expansion and growth of HealthEdge's payment integrity platform, Source.

About HealthEdge

HealthEdge® strives to innovate a world where healthcare can focus on people, advancing a digital revolution in healthcare through transaction automation and enabling real-time business and clinical engagement among payers, providers and members. HealthEdge pursues this mission through the delivery of the HealthEdge Digital Platform, consisting of the health insurance industry's leading cloud-based SaaS applications for core administration (HealthRules Payor®), payment integrity (Source), care management (GuidingCare®), and digital health management and consumer engagement (Wellframe). Offered individually and as an integrated suite, HealthEdge Digital Platform applications provide modern, disruptive healthcare IT solutions that enable health insurers to leverage new business models, improve outcomes, drastically reduce administrative costs, and connect key stakeholders in the healthcare delivery cycle. Follow HealthEdge on Twitter or LinkedIn.

