Audubon Engineering Company Awarded Major Contract for Engineering and Procurement Services of Shell's Mars Corridor Assets

Collaboration furthers Audubon's growth in GOM and adds to extensive offshore experience

Audubon Engineering Company LP (Audubon), a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction, and fabrication services, has entered a three-year contract with Shell Offshore Inc., a subsidiary of Shell plc, to provide brownfield engineering and procurement (EP) services support for Shell's Mars Corridor.

The contract, which comes with two one-year options to extend, covers some of Shell's offshore assets in the US Gulf of Mexico, including its Mars, Olympus, Ursa, and Vito tension leg platforms. The water depths for this deep-water portfolio range from approximately 3,000 to 4,000 feet (914 to 1,200 meters).

The contract scope spans topside engineering and procurement services, encompassing single-well subsea tiebacks; crane, lifeboat, and HVAC replacements; controls, firewater system, and utility upgrades; gas-lift installation; and prefabricated skid packages.

Audubon's strong local operating centers in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Houston, Texas, will execute the contract. This agreement continues the company's track record of successfully delivering integrated engineering and technical services for Shell.

Ryan Hanemann, president of Audubon Engineering Company, said, "We're delighted that Shell has selected Audubon to be its contractor for these assets. We are committed to driving value and efficiency for Shell to further enhance and extend productivity across its assets in the Mars Corridor."

"Audubon is proud of our accomplishments in the GOM region, and this contract award further positions our business for growth and continued delivery in the area," he added.

On Twitter:@audubonco

About Audubon Engineering Company LP

Founded in 1997, Audubon Engineering Company LP is a leading provider of integrated engineering, construction, fabrication, and technical services. Serving the energy, power, utility, industrial, and infrastructure sectors, our end-to-end lifecycle solutions help solve our clients' toughest challenges. Leveraging technology, ingenuity, and experience, we deliver outstanding project outcomes for a more sustainable tomorrow.

For more information, visit auduboncompanies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220601005947/en/