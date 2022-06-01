Chambers USA 2022 Recognizes Dorsey Lawyers and Practices

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that 75 of its lawyers and 32 of its practices across eight of its U.S. offices were ranked by Chambers and Partners in its annual survey, Chambers USA: America's Leading Lawyers for Business 2022. In addition to the practices in eight Dorsey offices that were ranked at the state level, the Firm's Cannabis Law, Corporate/M&A, Energy: Mining & Metals – Transactional, ERISA Litigation, International Trade: Export Controls & Economic Sanctions, and Native American Law practices were ranked on the national level.
The following Dorsey lawyers were ranked individually by Chambers in its latest guide:
National
Christopher Doerksen – Energy: Mining & Metals (Transactional)
Skip Durocher – Native American Law
Andrew Holly – ERISA Litigation
Justin Huff – International Trade: CFIUS Experts
Stephen Lucke – ERISA Litigation
Wells Parker – Energy: Mining & Metals (Transactional)
Sativa Rasmussen – Cannabis Law: Western U.S.
Richard Silberberg – International Arbitration: Arbitrators
Mary Streitz – Native American Law
Anchorage
Louisiana Cutler – Litigation: General Commercial
Michael Mills – Corporate/M&A; Bankruptcy/Restructuring
Joan Travostino – Real Estate
Denver
Charlene Krogh – Intellectual Property
Lee Osman – Intellectual Property
Gregory Tamkin – Intellectual Property
Des Moines
Rebecca Brommel – Litigation: General Commercial
William Miller – Litigation: General Commercial
Minneapolis
Jonathan Abram – Capital Markets: Debt & Equity
Rebecca Bernhard – Immigration
Theresa Bevilacqua – Litigation: General Commercial
Elizabeth Buckingham – Intellectual Property
Michelle Grant – Litigation: General Commercial
Mark Hamel – Real Estate
Cam Hoang – Capital Markets: Debt & Equity
Jocelyn Knoll – Construction
James Langdon – Litigation: General Commercial
Jay Lindgren – Real Estate: Zoning & Land Use
Michael Lindsay – Antitrust
Ed Magarian – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
John Marsalek – Corporate/M&A
John Marti – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
David Meyer – Real Estate
Ryan Mick – Labor & Employment
Marcus Mollison – Real Estate
Robert Olson – Real Estate
Melissa Raphan – Labor & Employment
Robert Rosenbaum – Corporate/M&A
Eric Ruzicka – Construction
Jaime Stilson – Antitrust
Alyson Van Dyk – Real Estate
Steve Wells – Litigation: General Commercial
RJ Zayed – Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
Missoula
Steve Bell – Litigation: General Commercial
Courtney Ellis – Corporate/M&A
Erin McCrady – Corporate/M&A
Dan Semmens – Corporate/M&A
New York
Sandra Edelman – Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
Bruce Ewing – Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
Salt Lake City
Aaron Barker – Intellectual Property
Alan Bell – Corporate/M&A
Bryon Benevento – Litigation: General Commercial
Matthew Bethards – Intellectual Property
Mark Burghardt – Natural Resources & Environment
Matt Durham – Labor & Employment
Brett Foster – Intellectual Property
L. Grant Foster – Intellectual Property
Megan Houdeshel – Natural Resources & Environment
Catherine Parrish Lake – Intellectual Property
Benjamin Machlis – Natural Resources & Environment
Steve Marsden – Litigation: General Commercial
Chris Martinez – Litigation: General Commercial
David Marx – Corporate/M&A
Mark Miller – Intellectual Property
Kimberly Neville – Litigation: General Commercial
Neela Pack – Corporate/M&A
Wells Parker – Natural Resources & Environment
Bryan Pratt – Intellectual Property
Marcus Simon – Intellectual Property
Nolan Taylor – Corporate/M&A
Matthew Wells – Corporate/M&A
Seattle
Chris Barry – Corporate/M&A
Michael Droke – Labor & Employment
Kimton Eng – Intellectual Property
Aaron Goldstein – Labor & Employment
John Hollinrake – Tax
Paul Meiklejohn – Intellectual Property
The following Dorsey practices were ranked by Chambers in its latest guide:
Nationwide
Cannabis Law
Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
Energy: Mining & Metals – Transactional
ERISA Litigation
International Trade: Export Controls & Economic Sanctions: Highly Regarded
Native American Law
Anchorage
Corporate/M&A
Litigation: General Commercial
Denver
Intellectual Property
Des Moines
Litigation: General Commercial
Minneapolis
Antitrust
Capital Markets: Debt & Equity
Construction
Corporate/M&A
Immigration
Intellectual Property
Labor & Employment
Litigation: General Commercial
Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations
Real Estate
Missoula
Corporate/M&A
Litigation: General Commercial
Natural Resources & Environment
New York
Corporate/M&A: Highly Regarded
Intellectual Property: Trademark, Copyright & Trade Secrets
Salt Lake City
Corporate/M&A
Intellectual Property
Litigation: General Commercial
Natural Resources & Environment
Seattle
Corporate/M&A
Intellectual Property
Tax
Chambers surveys and interviews clients and lawyers across the United States to determine which firms and attorneys are considered leaders in their field. Rankings assess key qualities in the legal field, including technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence and commitment.
In February 2022, Dorsey announced that Chambers Global 2022 ranked Dorsey attorneys including Christopher Barry (Canada: Corporate/M&A – Expertise Based Abroad; USA: Corporate/M&A – Foreign Expert, Canada), Catherine Pan-Giordano (USA: Corporate/M&A – Foreign Expert, China), and Rich Silberberg (International Arbitration; Arbitrators).
About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With 20 locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions; development & infrastructure; energy & natural resources; food, beverage & agribusiness; healthcare; and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.
