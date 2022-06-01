Morris, Manning & Martin Continues Explosive Growth with Another Key Real Estate Hire

With nearly 50 new lawyers this year, firm hires Thomas Bartolozzi as new partner in Atlanta
Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP announced today that Thomas A. Bartolozzi has joined the firm as a partner in its real estate practice in Atlanta, the firm's 49th new lawyer this year. With more than 40% of the new additions joining the real estate group, the firm continues to grow one of its marquee practice areas.
Thomas Bartolozzi of Morris, Manning & Martin LLP (Photo: Business Wire)
Bartolozzi, an experienced real estate, hospitality and corporate attorney, will help guide clients through all phases of real estate including mergers and acquisitions, dispositions, finance and franchising in sectors including commercial, multifamily, retail, industrial and hospitality.
"Tom is a well-rounded attorney with a great deal of experience working with developers, lenders, operators and more. He can handle anything a client needs when developing or financing a project and brings skills that nicely complement our existing strength in commercial real estate," said MMM Managing Partner Simon Malko. "He'll be a great asset to our fast-growing group."
Most recently, Bartolozzi chaired the leisure and hospitality department at Taylor English. Highlights of his 25+-year career include closing a multibillion-dollar acquisition, helping clients originate and fund CMBS transactions, advising public and private REITs on formation and compliance, and representing clients in countless joint ventures as well as acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Earlier in his career, he was a litigator.
While he had several options, Bartolozzi says he knew MMM was the right fit as soon as the interview process began. "After the first meetings, I knew the culture was aligned with my values," he said. "I was very impressed, and I never moved on to anybody else. You've got to be happy about who you practice with and that's what really attracted me to MMM."
Bartolozzi is an active member of the State Bar of Georgia, the New York State Bar Association and the New Jersey State Bar Association. He is involved in the Urban Land Institute and serves on several committees of the American Resort Development Association as well as the boards of several nonprofit organizations. Bartolozzi received his undergraduate degree in political science/psychology from Rutgers University, his law degree from Widener University School of Law, and his Master of Laws degree in Corporate from New York University School of Law.
MMM's commercial real estate development and finance practice is one of the firm's key original practices and has added more than 20 new attorneys this year alone. For almost four decades, MMM lawyers have represented developers and investors in every aspect of commercial real estate.
About Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP
Morris, Manning & Martin (www.mmmlaw.com) is an Am Law 200 law firm with national and international reach. We dedicate ourselves to the constant pursuit of our clients' success. To provide our clients with optimal value, we combine market-leading legal services with a total understanding of their needs to maximize effectiveness, efficiency and opportunity. MMM enjoys national prominence for its real estate, corporate, litigation, technology, healthcare, intellectual property, capital markets, environmental, international trade, and insurance practices. A Mansfield 4.0-certified firm, MMM has offices in Atlanta, Raleigh-Durham, Savannah and Washington, D.C.
