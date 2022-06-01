MDT Named a Best Place to Work in Financial Technology for Third Consecutive Year

CUSO acknowledged for flexible culture, people-first philosophy
Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, has been named a Best Place to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group for the third year in a row. MDT ranked 18 out of 50 companies.
This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. MDT was recognized for the importance it places on employees' wellbeing, both from a professional and personal perspective. The CUSO offers strong benefits and flexibility, with the understanding that family comes first. Employees are encouraged to share opinions and think outside of the box; the company hosts a yearly innovation challenge where employees present ideas for internal process and product improvement. Winning ideas are implemented, giving MDT team members an opportunity to enact tangible change.
"The credit union ‘people helping people' mentality is not only something we help our clients achieve, but it's a philosophy that resonates throughout MDT's work environment as well," said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. "It's a top priority at MDT to perpetuate a culture of transparency and compassion, where all voices are welcome and team members are celebrated for both personal and professional accomplishments and growth. This foundation has powered MDT's momentum for nearly two decades, which is why we're so proud to be named a Best Place to Work in Financial Technology for the third year."
MDT is firmly committed to fostering diversity, equity and inclusion. The CUSO's social justice committee, launched in 2020, remains active, most recently partnering with Motor City Mitten Mission, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless and those in need while educating, partnering, and collaborating with several other organizations, schools, churches, clubs, and businesses.
"The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, managers and creative thinkers," said Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker. "Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at fintechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them."
For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.
About Member Driven Technologies
Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar®, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.
