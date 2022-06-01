AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of National Grid Insurance Company (Isle of Man) Limited

AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to "a-" (Excellent) from "a" (Excellent) of National Grid Insurance Company (Isle of Man) Limited (NGICL or the captive), a captive insurer of National Grid plc (NG). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect NGICL's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The rating downgrades reflect the revision of AM Best's assessment of the company's operating performance to adequate from strong following a deterioration in underwriting profitability in recent years. In particular, significant large losses on the captive's Property Damage Business Interruption (PDBI) book in financial years ending 2021 and 2022 are expected to result in a five-year (2018-2022) weighted average combined ratio in excess of 130%. Actions taken by management to address underperformance issues, notably in the form of significant rate increases, are expected to translate in improved profitability, which should support an adequate operating performance over the underwriting cycle.

NGICL's balance sheet strength is underpinned by its risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). AM Best expects the captive's BCAR scores to remain comfortably above the minimum required for the strongest assessment, reflecting the company's strategy to maintain sufficient capital buffers to absorb potential volatility stemming from its exposure to low frequency, high severity losses. A partially offsetting rating factor is the company's reinsurance dependence, driven by the large policy limits needed by its parent, NG. Reinsurance is placed with a panel of good credit quality.

NGICL's neutral business profile assessment reflects its core role in NG's risk management strategy as its principal captive. The company is well-integrated into the group's overall risk management framework, providing a broad range of primarily PDBI, casualty, and cyber cover to cater for NG's insurance needs.

AM Best remains the leading rating agency of alternative risk transfer entities, with more than 200 such vehicles rated throughout the world. For current Best's Credit Ratings and independent data on the captive and alternative risk transfer insurance market, please visit www.ambest.com/captive.

