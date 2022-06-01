Comcast Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Comcast Corporation today announced the preliminary results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held this morning. Final voting results will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K within four business days.
Company Proposals
- Election of Directors: Shareholders elected all nominees to Comcast's Board of Directors for one-year terms.
- Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation: Shareholders voted in favor of this proposal.
- Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Auditors: Shareholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP to serve as independent auditors for the year ending December 31, 2022.
Shareholder Proposals
- To Report on Charitable Donations: Shareholders voted against this proposal.
- To Perform Independent Racial Equity Audit: Shareholders voted against this proposal.
- To Report on Risks of Omitting "Viewpoint" and "Ideology" from EEO Policy: Shareholders voted against this proposal.
- To Conduct and Publicly Release the Results of an Independent Investigation into the Effectiveness of Sexual Harassment Policies: Shareholders voted against this proposal.
- To Report on How Retirement Plan Options Align with Company Climate Goals: Shareholders voted against this proposal.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation CMCSA is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.
