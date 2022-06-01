Northern Trust Announces Leadership Changes to Front Office Solutions and Global Foreign Exchange Businesses

Northern Trust today announced the appointments of John Turney as Global Head of Front Office Solutions and Marisa Kurk as Head of Global Foreign Exchange (GFX).

Turney, who has led GFX since 2018, takes the helm of the innovative and growing Front Office Solutions business as it expands to new markets across the globe. He reports to Melanie Pickett, Head of Asset Owners, Americas.

Northern Trust Asset Servicing President Pete Cherecwich said, "John Turney's exemplary leadership has transformed Global Foreign Exchange into a tech-forward strategic service business. John's broad market knowledge, strategic planning skills and strong client relationships will serve him well in expanding and developing our Front Office Solutions business on a global level."

Kurk, with nearly two decades of institutional foreign exchange experience globally, joined Northern Trust as Chief Operating Officer for GFX in 2019 and was named Chief Strategy Officer in 2021. As Head of GFX, she will report to Guy Gibson, Global Head of Capital Markets.

"We are pleased to name Marisa Kurk as the next leader of GFX, a center of trading and client-service expertise at Northern Trust," Cherecwich said. "Marisa has been key to the success of GFX, partnering with teams across the business and driving the day-to-day enablement of business strategy and operations. Her forward-thinking and innovative mindset will help take the GFX business to even greater heights. We also hope that Marisa's leadership as the first woman to lead Global Foreign Exchange will encourage the continued growth and diversity of our teams."

Front Office Solutions is an integrated, cloud-based service and data platform that enables investment offices to view and analyze data from disparate sources across all asset classes in one central repository. It serves complex asset owners including foundations, endowments, family offices, pensions and outsourced chief investment officers (OCIOs) with the data they need, in the format they need it, enabling them to make informed decisions that help them excel at their strategies and optimize performance.

Global Foreign Exchange provides a range of liquidity, trading, transaction processing and outsourced FX solutions for institutional investors. It is a part of Northern Trust Capital Markets, which also provides Brokerage, Securities Finance and Transition Management services.

Front Office Solutions and Capital Markets are divisions of Northern Trust Asset Servicing, which provides asset servicing, fund administration and middle office solutions to institutional asset managers and asset owners around the globe.

